Pioneer Day, the festival formerly known as Syrup Sopping, returns to Loachapoka

The annual Pioneer Day (formerly Syrup Sopping) will be returning Saturday in Loachapoka.
Gates open at 7 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
This event evolved from the Lee County Historical Fair that started 51 years ago and later became known as Syrup Sopping.
Deena Rowell, board member and publicity chair of the Old Trade Center Museum, said there will be numerous arts and crafts demonstrations including spinning, weaving, quilting, blacksmith forging, rope making and more.
“We’ll have all kinds of lost crafts and trades from the 1800s that you won’t see anywhere else,” Rowell said.
All demonstrators are volunteers and will be dressed up in period attire.
The main highlight for this event is the syrup mill that is drawn by mules to make sorghum syrup.
Rowell said children will be able to pretend they’re mules and horses while pushing to grind the cane. “Kids get a kick out of that,” she said.
They will also have the opportunity to pick cotton, harvest sweet potatoes and peanuts.
“They’ll get hands-on experience of what people had to do 150 years ago,” Rowell said. “That’s very important to us because we’re dedicated to educating the community and kids.”
Visitors will see Native American exhibits, early Alabama exhibits and get to experience what it was like to live in a one-room log cabin during the 1800s. Rowell said they have the oldest standing cabin in the state of Alabama.
There will be food vendors and outdoor old-style cooking that will be available with food including collard greens, pinto beans, cornbread muffins and much more.
“We are most famous for our sweet potato biscuits and fritters that’ll make you want to slap your grandma they’re so good,” Rowell said.
There will also be homemade apple butter made on sight and jams and jellies.
Oh, and syrup.
This is the one big fundraiser for the museum, which is the oldest operating museum in the county.
“We need community support and we’d love for everyone to come out,” Rowell said.