Pioneer Day, the festival formerly known as Syrup Sopping, returns to Loachapoka

The annual Pioneer Day (formerly Syrup Sopping) will be returning Saturday in Loachapoka.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

This event evolved from the Lee County Historical Fair that started 51 years ago and later became known as Syrup Sopping.

Deena Rowell, board member and publicity chair of the Old Trade Center Museum, said there will be numerous arts and crafts demonstrations including spinning, weaving, quilting, blacksmith forging, rope making and more.

“We’ll have all kinds of lost crafts and trades from the 1800s that you won’t see anywhere else,” Rowell said.

All demonstrators are volunteers and will be dressed up in period attire.

The main highlight for this event is the syrup mill that is drawn by mules to make sorghum syrup.

Rowell said children will be able to pretend they’re mules and horses while pushing to grind the cane. “Kids get a kick out of that,” she said.

They will also have the opportunity to pick cotton, harvest sweet potatoes and peanuts.