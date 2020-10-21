Pioneer Day to be held Saturday

Elizabeth Bellflower, 8, right, and her mother, Heather Bellflower, left, process oatmeal and flower during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Special to the O-A News
The annual Pioneer Day, formally known as Syrup Soppin’ Day, will be Saturday in Loachapoka from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free event, which features arts, crafts and historical demonstrations, is sponsored by the Lee County Historical Society and the town of Loachapoka.
The festival will have more than 40 vendors, offering everything from pork rinds and funnel cakes to boiled and roasted peanuts. Attendees can visit the Cook House at Pioneer Park for a taste of the historical society’s sweet potato biscuits with homemade syrup.
People can also visit the museums at Pioneer Park and see blacksmiths working at the forge and spinners and weavers turning cotton and wool into fabric. The Pioneer Park Pavilion will have entertainment from Dulcimer music to bluegrass.
The event is at 500 Stage Road in Loachapoka. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and maintain social distance. In case of inclement weather, Pioneer Day will be moved to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2010
Cole Sherum, 5, of Goodwater eats a biscuit at the annual Loachapoka Syrup Sop on Saturday.
Cliff Williams/Opelika-Auburn News file
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2008
Emma Oswalt paints a birthday greeting on the cheek of birthday girl Kristen Keppler Saturday at the Syrup Sop.
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2010
Gilbert will be selling items like these at the Syrup Sopping Day at Loachapoka on Saturday.
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2010
Gilbert will be selling items like these at the Syrup Sopping Day at Loachapoka on Saturday.
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2011
Syrup in the cooking vat
Cliff Williams | Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2011
Attendees make their way through the annual Loachapoka syrup sop on Saturday.
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2012
A partially enjoyed sweet potato biscuit is shown at the Lee County Historical Fair at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka on Saturday.
Laura Chramer/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2012
Visitors mosey around at the Loachapoka Syrup Sopping Day on Saturday.
Jonathan Chramer/For the Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Hannah Barker, 3, rides a horse as Greg Messer pulls them while turning a sorghum cane mill on Oct. 19, 2013 at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala.
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Ronnie Martin make syrup Saturday at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Charlie Strickland cuts sugar cane Saturday at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Scarlett Holder, 3, dances to the music of the Lazy Birds on Saturday at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Rosemary Watson tries to attract customers to the Haddy's Home booth Saturday at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Jay Brown performs with the rest of the Lazy Birds on Saturday at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Jay Brown performs with the rest of the Lazy Birds on Saturday at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Pastor Gary Dixon walks down the street while caring a sugar cane Saturday at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Emory Combs, left, and Ronnie Martin make syrup Saturday, October 19, 2013, at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala.
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2013
Bentley Darden, 3, walks with her mother Rina Darden on the train tracks Saturday, October 19, 2013, at the Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Ala.
Albert Cesare
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
The Combs Family cooks syrup on Saturday. Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn New
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn New
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Ricky Burton picks up his new baby turtle at the Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn New
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Skylynn Hammond rides a horse while Ralph Macon feed cane into the crusher during Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn New
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Lenoye Combs cooks syrup during the Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn New
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Dee the dog relaxes with Rowan and Linda Kerr at Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Sonya Acuff holds a rose hair tarantula at Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Audrey Erath plays with a baby turtle at Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Ammda Struening and Kacy Riley try David Kenney's Hillbilly Krak Sawse at Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Annie Zeigler removes fried apple and peach pies from Ms Gs friers during Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Ivan Caldwell tries out HillBilly Roasted Corn at Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
A train idles through Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
The University Station Band plays at Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Clarice Smith, her cat Rudabega and Chris Horn with his dog Luner walk around Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Syrup Sop/Pioneer Day 2014
Syrup Sop on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News
Pioneer Day 2015
Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Nichols Schmidt digs for sweet potatoes with the help of Knox Baker. Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Josh Thompson shows Will Thompson some saw blades Saturday. Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Linda Ford and Shenika Ford compare notes trying jellys at the Hot Damn Jelly Co. tent. Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Anna Kujan skimming the cane juice. Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Morgan Arnold and Dustin Bryars mill sugar cane before its cooked into syrup. Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Caylee Cowan gives Munchkin the pony a hug after a pony ride. Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Amy Moore tries to keep up with Hayden Hicks on the pony Saturday. Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2015
Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015 in Loachapoka, Ala.
Todd Van Emst/
Pioneer Day 2016
Sugar cane is pressed in a horse-drawn sugar cane mill at Pioneer Day in Loachapoka, Ala. on Oct. 29, 2016.
Jim Little /
Pioneer Day 2016
A bluegrass band performs at Pioneer Day in Loachapoka, Ala. on Oct. 29, 2016.
Jim Little /
Pioneer Day 2016
A volunteer with the Lee County Historical Society harvests sugar cane at Pioneer Day in Loachapoka, Ala. on Oct. 29, 2016.
Jim Little /
Pioneer Day 2016
Julie Atkins demonstrates how soap was made in the 19th century at Pioneer Day in Loachapoka, Ala. on Oct. 29, 2016.
Jim Little /
Pioneer Day 2016
Pioneer Day in Loachapoka, Ala. on Oct. 29, 2016.
Jim Little /
Pioneer Day 2016
Ronnie Martin with 5 Bar C Farms peaks through steam as sugar cane juice is boiled to syrup at last year's Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
File photo / OANOW.com
Pioneer Day 2017
The Lee County Historical Society’s third Pioneer Day, which incorporates the city of Loachapoka’s Syrup Sopping festival, was celebrated on Saturday.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Brooklyn Chambers, 3, of Dadeville, rides unleashes bubbles from her chicken bubble toy her during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Twelve-year-old Auburn residents Elizabeth Wilson (left) and Ruthie Donald make customized jewelry for customers at their Southern Girl Style vendor booth during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Trivenia Shuford, 4 (left); Amadiha Burell, 4; Jeremy Harris, 4; and Phillip Butler, 5, enjoyed the festivity together during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Penson resident Adam York prepares a batch of kettle corn as his wife, Felicia (left), and their 9-year-old daughter, Haley, make lemonade at their Buckyard Kettlecorn vendor booth during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Penson resident Adam York stirs a large pot as it quickly fills with popping kettle corn at his Buckyard Kettlecorn vendor booth during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
De’Onna Ferrell, 3, of Opelika, rides a handler-led Clydesdale from Auburn’s Southern Charm Carriage Co. during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Three-year-old Auburn resident James Boyd and his 5-year-old sister, Lily, ride a handler-led Clydesdale from Auburn’s Southern Charm Carriage Co. during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Eli Crampton, 2, of Auburn, alerts his mother, Leah, to vendor selling kettle corn during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Two tortoises were among other animals featured in a petting zoo held by Auburn’s Farmer Brown’s Party Animals during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Llamas were among other animals featured at the petting zoo held by Auburn’s Farmer Brown’s Party Animals during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
The Lee County Historical Society’s third Pioneer Day, which incorporates the city of Loachapoka’s Syrup Sopping festival, attracted a large turnout on Saturday.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Camels were among other animals featured at the petting zoo held by Auburn’s Farmer Brown’s Party Animals during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Llamas were among other animals featured at the petting zoo held by Auburn’s Farmer Brown’s Party Animals during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
A miniature pony shows affection while being petted during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2017
Even Simba, a 1-year-old Labrador–pit bull mix and the beloved pet of Auburn resident Lisa Mitchell, was all-smiles during Saturday’s Pioneer Day in Loachapoka.
Keith Huffman /
Pioneer Day 2018
Will Wiggins makes a broom during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Wells Farr, 6, of Opelika, washes laundry in a Pioneer Day activity on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Lesley Williams, left, and Angela McCormick, right, pose for a photo during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Ceramics for sale during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
A scarecrow is propped against a signe during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day
Elizabeth Bellflower, 8, right, and her mother, Heather Bellflower, left, process oatmeal and flower during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Elizabeth Jordan, of the Lee County History Seekers 4H club, smiles for a photo during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Luke York , 5, helps measure corn to make kettle corn during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka. On the left is his dad, Adam York, at the True Soutern Kettle Corn stand.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Bird houses for sale during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Braylen Reed, 5, smiles for a photo with a blue snowball during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Jesse Martinez, 2, of Liberty City, rides a pony during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Camels in a petting zoo during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Andrus Love skims foam from the surface of syrup during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2018
Andrus Love, right, skims foam off the surface of syrup during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Loachapoka.
Emily Enfinger/
Pioneer Day 2019
Salvatore Viscusi rolls out the dough for a batch of sweet potato biscuits during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Made from scratch sweet potato biscuits wait to be put into the oven during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Jimmy Saylor sells his handmade metal goods during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Jimmy Saylor sells his handmade metal goods during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Jimmy Saylor sells his handmade metal goods during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
A dog tries to stay warm and dry during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
RJ Sistrunk tends to the fire at the syrup making station during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Fresh sugar cane syrup is made during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Several musical acts performed on stage during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
A blacksmith demonstrates how to work with metal during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Chip Matthews, 4, wears his bright yellow raincoat during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Despite rains and winds from Tropical Storm Nestor, Pioneer Day was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Despite rains and winds from Tropical Storm Nestor, Pioneer Day was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Despite rains and winds from Tropical Storm Nestor, Pioneer Day was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Fresh sugar cane syrup is made during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Several musical acts performed on stage during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Several musical acts performed on stage during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Mike Thurman canes a chair during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Pioneer Day 2019
Fresh sugar cane syrup is made during Pioneer Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Loachapoka.
Sara Palczewski/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.