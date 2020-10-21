Pioneer Day to be held Saturday

The annual Pioneer Day, formally known as Syrup Soppin’ Day, will be Saturday in Loachapoka from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event, which features arts, crafts and historical demonstrations, is sponsored by the Lee County Historical Society and the town of Loachapoka.

The festival will have more than 40 vendors, offering everything from pork rinds and funnel cakes to boiled and roasted peanuts. Attendees can visit the Cook House at Pioneer Park for a taste of the historical society’s sweet potato biscuits with homemade syrup.

People can also visit the museums at Pioneer Park and see blacksmiths working at the forge and spinners and weavers turning cotton and wool into fabric. The Pioneer Park Pavilion will have entertainment from Dulcimer music to bluegrass.

The event is at 500 Stage Road in Loachapoka. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and maintain social distance. In case of inclement weather, Pioneer Day will be moved to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.