Plants, jewelry, artwork and more: Opelika gears up for 15th annual Garden in the Park

Keep Opelika Beautiful’s 15th annual Garden in the Park will return to Opelika’s Municipal Park this Saturday after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
While some attractions such as large inflatables and a petting zoo won’t be available this year because of the ongoing pandemic, Keep Opelika Beautiful Director Tipi Miller said the change provided space for more local vendors, which will be spaced farther apart from each other than normal.
The event is expected to bring over 50 different vendors to the park selling everything from handcrafted jewelry to potted plants.
“Everything sold at Garden in the Park is either handmade or homegrown, so the person who created the item is the person who is selling it,” Miller said. “I really value that, because they can tell you how to take care of it or an interesting detail about it. That makes it a quality event that really draws people there.”
As the number of local vaccinations grows and government policies on mask requirements become less strict, Miller said they made the decision to allow food vendors to participate in this year’s event as well. Additionally, masks won’t be required, but attendees are encouraged to wear them if they feel more comfortable with them on.
“We’ll not be requiring masks since it’s an outdoor event and it’s no longer a requirement from the state, but we encourage people to do what they feel comfortable with,” Miller said. “We’ll also have hand sanitizer throughout the park. There are some changes we hope are only temporary, but we’re just excited to have the event, so we’re willing to make any changes necessary.”
Along with vendors selling locally crafted, cooked and grown goods, Miller said the Rocky Brook Rocket Vintage Train would also be making an appearance at this year’s event.
“That train hasn’t run in about a year and a half because of COVID and a lack of events at the park, so we’re really excited to have the train back,” Miller said. “For a lot of us that grew up in Opelika, we remember riding the train as a child, and now it’s fun for our children to ride it.”
Miller said this year’s Garden in the Park represented one of the first signs of life returning to normal since the pandemic first reached the city over a year ago for both the artists who sell their goods as well as members of the community who’ve spent so much time inside their homes.
“[Artists] have had so much time to create, but not many avenues to sell their art because so many events have been cancelled over the past year,” Miller said. “From a community standpoint, we see this as an opportunity to enjoy something like an art show that may become a tradition for many years to come … People are longing to get outside because outside feels safe, and I think they’re excited to have a change of pace. Sometimes events like Garden in the Park represent that we’re getting back to normal.”
While Miller is encouraging attendees to leave their pets at home, the event is open and free to whoever wants to come from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Opelika Municipal Park.