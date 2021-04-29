Plants, jewelry, artwork and more: Opelika gears up for 15th annual Garden in the Park

Keep Opelika Beautiful’s 15th annual Garden in the Park will return to Opelika’s Municipal Park this Saturday after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

While some attractions such as large inflatables and a petting zoo won’t be available this year because of the ongoing pandemic, Keep Opelika Beautiful Director Tipi Miller said the change provided space for more local vendors, which will be spaced farther apart from each other than normal.

The event is expected to bring over 50 different vendors to the park selling everything from handcrafted jewelry to potted plants.

“Everything sold at Garden in the Park is either handmade or homegrown, so the person who created the item is the person who is selling it,” Miller said. “I really value that, because they can tell you how to take care of it or an interesting detail about it. That makes it a quality event that really draws people there.”

As the number of local vaccinations grows and government policies on mask requirements become less strict, Miller said they made the decision to allow food vendors to participate in this year’s event as well. Additionally, masks won’t be required, but attendees are encouraged to wear them if they feel more comfortable with them on.

