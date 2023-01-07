Polar Plunge set for Jan. 28 to raise money for Lee County Special Olympics

Are you ready to get cold for a good cause? Then get ready to dive into the frigid winter waters at Samford Pool on Jan. 28 for the 11th annual Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge is a chance for residents to step out and raise money for the Lee County Special Olympics while having a little bit of fun in the process. Every winter, participants raise money for the cause, dress up in costumes, and plunge right into the pool’s cold waters.

“It’s really important to us,” said Elizabeth Kaufman, the Therapeutic Programs Coordinator for the City of Auburn. “All of the dollars raised stay right here local in Lee County for our local athletes. This is one of our two major fundraisers that support this entire program for the whole year.”

Leading up to the Polar Plunge each year, participants are asked to reach out to friends and family members to raise money for the Special Olympics. Kaufman said once participants reach their goal, they take the plunge into the water. Typically, between 50 and 100 people join in each year and raise upwards to $15,000 for the Special Olympics.

“These dollars raised allow us to purchase equipment and uniforms for our athletes,” Kaufman said. “It allows us to rent facilities as needed for practices. It allows us to rent and make travel arrangements and travel for scrimmages and events. And then we do save some of the dollars because every year we take a very big group of athletes to Troy for the state games. And then every four years we take a big group of athletes out of state for our national games.”

This year the Polar Plunge participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero. There will be prizes for the best costumes, as well as for the most money raised.

“Once you raise all your money, you bring it with you on the day of the Plunge and come ready in your costume to jump in the pool,” Kaufman said. “Chik-fil-a donates hot chocolate so you can warm up afterwards.”

She added that there will also be a party held afterwards where people can warm up.

According to Kaufman, people come back year after year to participate in the Polar Plunge. The Auburn soccer team as well as other groups from the university usually join in each year.

Even Aubie has been known to take the plunge in the past.

“A lot of individual citizens enjoy doing this and enjoy supporting the cause and they come annually,” Kauffman said. “So it’s really fun to see people get creative with their costumes year after year and come support a great cause.”

One such person is none other than Auburn city councilman Bob Parsons. At a recent council meeting, both Parsons and Mayor Ron Anders raised a friendly challenge to the newer council members.

“You’ve participated in Polar Plunge recently,” Anders said to Parsons during the council meeting. “We’ve got three rookies with us, and I didn’t know if you had anything you wanted to encourage them about.”

Parsons said: “It’s become the council tradition, Mr. Mayor, that on your first year of serving, we look forward to seeing the new folks joining us in January.”

The Polar Plunge event originally started at a local resident’s backyard swimming pool, but soon grew in popularity and had to be moved to Samford Pool.

“Ryan Molt started it in his backyard 11 years ago, and he still helps with the event to this day,” Kaufman said. “We have been plunging ever since.”

The Polar Plunge will be held Jan. 28. Plunging starts at 9 a.m., but people are encouraged to come around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who wants to participate in this year’s Polar Plunge can register at auburnalabama.org/parks/register.