Police: Shooting believed tied to domestic dispute; suspect arrested

Auburn police responded to an active-shooter incident at a local business address Friday believed started after a domestic dispute.
A search for the female suspect ended shortly before 5 p.m. when she surrendered to authorities.
There was no information available from officials Friday night regarding the condition of the victim.
The Auburn Police Division issued a public statement at 12:37 p.m. Friday asking for community support in hunting the suspect involved, later identified as Mary M. Williams, 28, of Auburn.
"The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an investigation of a domestic-related shooting that was reported on Friday,” the statement said.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of Alabama Street in Auburn.
Williams quickly was identified as a person of interest and police began hunting for her after she was last seen leaving the area in a white four-door CLA250 Mercedes.
"She should be considered armed and dangerous,” the bulletin said at the time.
Law enforcement officials throughout the area joined in the hunt, which included the search with guns drawn of a residence on Lightness Drive in the Solamere subdivision off of Highway 14 west.
Later, however, at 4:19 p.m. Friday, Williams surrendered herself to members of the Auburn Police Division and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident.
She was arrested on a felony warrant for the offense of domestic violence first degree and was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility, where a bond was set for $30,000.
Soon after the shooting was reported, Opelika police also issued a statement while Williams was being sought:
"The Opelika Police Department and Opelika City Schools are reporting that Jeter Primary School has been placed on a soft lockdown in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Auburn.
"Everyone at the school is safe.
"A threat was made to an employee at the school and there is a strong police presence on the scene.”
Later police and the schools issued an all-clear.
