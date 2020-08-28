Police: Shooting believed tied to domestic dispute; suspect arrested

Auburn police responded to an active-shooter incident at a local business address Friday believed started after a domestic dispute.

A search for the female suspect ended shortly before 5 p.m. when she surrendered to authorities.

There was no information available from officials Friday night regarding the condition of the victim.

The Auburn Police Division issued a public statement at 12:37 p.m. Friday asking for community support in hunting the suspect involved, later identified as Mary M. Williams, 28, of Auburn.

"The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an investigation of a domestic-related shooting that was reported on Friday,” the statement said.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Alabama Street in Auburn.

Williams quickly was identified as a person of interest and police began hunting for her after she was last seen leaving the area in a white four-door CLA250 Mercedes.

"She should be considered armed and dangerous,” the bulletin said at the time.