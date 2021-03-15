Prepare now: Severe storms expected in Auburn-Opelika area Tuesday, Wednesday

The National Weather Service at Birmingham is urging Alabamians to prepare now for potential severe weather expected through the first part of the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is anticipating storms Tuesday and Wednesday in the Auburn-Opelika area with Wednesday posing the greatest risk for severe weather.

“Strong maybe isolated severe storms could be possible during the day tomorrow (Tuesday),” Gary Goggins, a meteorologist at the NWS Birmingham, said Monday. “We’ll just have to watch for an isolated severe storm or two and then the main threat will come on Wednesday.”

Tuesday’s storms could start at about 3 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Wednesday’s weather event could begin in the afternoon and last through the evening. Goggins said Wednesday’s weather could bring straight-line damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve got a lot of the ingredients really matching up for a potential event,” he said. “The timing is still in question on that just a little bit so we have to refine those too but generally Wednesday through Wednesday night folks need to be prepared for the potential of some severe weather in the area.”