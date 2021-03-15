Prepare now: Severe storms expected in Auburn-Opelika area Tuesday, Wednesday

The National Weather Service at Birmingham is urging Alabamians to prepare now for potential severe weather expected through the first part of the week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is anticipating storms Tuesday and Wednesday in the Auburn-Opelika area with Wednesday posing the greatest risk for severe weather.
“Strong maybe isolated severe storms could be possible during the day tomorrow (Tuesday),” Gary Goggins, a meteorologist at the NWS Birmingham, said Monday. “We’ll just have to watch for an isolated severe storm or two and then the main threat will come on Wednesday.”
Tuesday’s storms could start at about 3 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Wednesday’s weather event could begin in the afternoon and last through the evening. Goggins said Wednesday’s weather could bring straight-line damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.
“We’ve got a lot of the ingredients really matching up for a potential event,” he said. “The timing is still in question on that just a little bit so we have to refine those too but generally Wednesday through Wednesday night folks need to be prepared for the potential of some severe weather in the area.”
NWS had all of central Alabama, including Lee County, in an enhanced risk area of severe storms on Wednesday. The risk includes the chance of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and golf ball size hail. NWS also has Lee County under a marginal risk area of severe storms on Tuesday.
Goggins said it is critical to prepare now for the severe weather and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.
“We’ve really been putting it on social media a lot over the past several days, have those multiple ways to receive warnings – weather radio, have wireless emergency alerts that can come on your phone too so make sure they’re not set on silent,” he said.
He added that it is also important to know where your safe place is in the instance a tornado warning is issued.
“If you live in a mobile home you need to plan right now where you’re going to go, whether that be a shelter, someone else’s house that has a basement, some other form of shelter because a mobile home is not a safe location to be when you’re in a tornado event,” Goggins said. “People need to make sure they know where that is now, not when the warning’s issued.”