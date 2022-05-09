Price Hornsby's family celebrates memory of their son and advocates for drug awareness

Through tragedy and grief, the Hornsby family of Auburn has found a stronger faith in God and the hope that spreading awareness about teen drug use can prevent other families from going through the same thing they have.

A little over a year ago, 17-year-old Chambliss “Price” Hornsby passed away at home from a fentanyl overdose.

“He took one pill, we think maybe the second or third time in his entire life, and it killed him,” said his father, Ray Hornsby.

“It felt like I was stabbed in the heart,” said his mother, Lee. “The hole will never go away.”

Lee described her son as full of life, funny, intelligent and driven. He was on the wrestling team at Auburn High School and had plans to join the intelligence sector of the Space Force, a branch of the Air Force.

“When he walked into any room, it would just light up,” she said. “He just had the biggest, brightest blue eyes and biggest smile.”

Last week, six days before Price’s birthday, the Hornsby family hosted a get-together at their house for friends and neighbors to celebrate their son’s memory.

Ray said they just wanted to give back to the community and remind parents to talk with their children and cherish every moment together.

The Hornsby family set up some of Price’s favorite things, including an inflatable water slide, chicken nuggets and sour candy. They also asked people to bring gifts they planned to donate to BigHouse Foundation, which is an organization that provides resources and essential items to kids in foster care and foster families.

“It means a lot for my family to know that there’s people that truly care and that they know to some degree that we’re still grieving,” Ray said. “It does our hearts good to see that from them and to see their kids and their families.”

Lee agreed and added that some neighbors she’d never met before came to support them, which meant a lot to her and the family.

“Saturday was so hard, but I still just feel if I try to do some positive things and focus on that then it keeps me mentally in a better place,” Lee said. “It was hard looking at kids, but just to see the smiles on those kids’ faces and the fun that they were having, it just reminded me so much of Price. He loved things like that.”

Ray and Lee said they know their son holds some responsibility for purchasing the pills, but they also want the dealer who posted the drug menu on social media prosecuted and held accountable for more than possession of drugs.

Ray said thousands of people in America have died from fentanyl overdose and many parents are losing children to it. He said it’s a “pandemic of drugs” that needs to stop.

The unimaginable

On March 26, 2021, Lee Hornsby went to wake her teenage son, whom she thought was sleeping in late. When she pulled back the covers, she found that he’d passed away in his sleep.

“I remember just screaming and crying and after that, I don’t remember a whole lot about that day,” Lee said. “I think I was just in so much shock, numb. I do remember that they only gave us about three minutes with him because at that point they considered it a crime scene.”

After the investigation and everything that came with it, Lee said for about 10 months she couldn’t handle the situation.

“Ray jumped more into Christianity and faith, not questioning God, and I was completely the opposite, angry and questioning everything,” she said. “But I went to Emmaus Walk back in February and it saved my life.”

The Central Alabama Emmaus Walk is a spiritual renewal program that includes three days of prayer, meditation, worship, sermons and support from others.

“It was there that I was able to let things go and find some peace and to realize that Price didn’t die and he’s not dead,” Lee said. “He’s passed on to his eternal life, way sooner than I would have liked, and I miss him more it seems like every day, but I do know that because of God, I will be able to see him again.”

In the last couple of months, Lee said she’s realized that she can either choose to focus on the negative or on the positive.

Ray said the loss of his son steered him and the family toward a stronger faith in God.

To others who are facing tragedy and grief, Ray said, “There’s understanding and I know that it’s hard. We have a great comforter that can answer all the questions in Christ, and those questions, they’re in the Bible.”

“I think the only way you’re ever going to get through that is just to lean on God,” Lee added. “I don’t think anybody can get through this by themselves.”

Ray said he also wants parents to understand that children need them to set a spiritual example.

“That was something, as parents, after my son died, I realized I had not done well enough,” Ray said. “So now I just have a heart for that, and in everything I do now that is at the forefront.”

Ray said his thought process now and his mission is to encourage families to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with their kids and encourage them to read the Bible.

Lee said she, her husband and their twin 16-year old daughters, Emerson Ray and Ella Ann, have become stronger and closer as a family.

“I think that we have learned that tragedy can strike at any minute, so take the trip, don’t put work before family because you just never know when things could change,” Lee said.