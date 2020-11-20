Project Linus comforts those in need

“Each of these tells a special story,” Deborah Fillmer said, as she describes the handful of handmade quilts and blankets at her disposal.

Fillmer, the chapter coordinator of the Lee County chapter of Project Linus, had recently dropped of the blankets at East Alabama Medical Center.

Project Linus - named after Linus from the Peanuts comic strip - is a global non-profit organization that provides new, handmade and washable blankets and afghans to children up to 18 years old who have experienced trauma.

The Lee County chapter, founded in 2016, serves Southeast Alabama. This year, Project Linus has focused its efforts on children at East Alabama Medical Center, saying it's even more important to provide comfort to those in need during the pandemic.

"Having less contact with people, it helps kids feel better if they have a blanket to hold on to especially now that we are starting to get into the cold season."

Busy season

The blankets, made by “blanketeers,” are given to local hospitals, abuse centers, emergency medical services departments and offices that are likely to come into contact with the children. November through February is Project Linus' biggest season, Fillmer said.