Public hearing for community development block grants emphasizes public services

For housing services, $46,662 would go towards emergency home repair, and $40,000 toward home ownership assistance. Rehabilitation’s $30,000 allocation will go toward Main Street Opelika’s Facade Grant Program.

Public facilities and administration will receive $60,000 and $54,357, respectively.

Feedback on the budget draft focused on the public services allocations, specifically the possibility of using them to address the homeless population.

Thrift explained that sufficient data would have to be collected for the city to develop a plan for the homeless population. One Voice, a homeless shelter preparing to open its doors in the next month, applied to receive public service funds but were denied since the amount they asked for exceeded the amount of the total allocation.

Erica Baker-Norris, city council representative candidate for Ward 2, was present during the hearing and spoke in favor of finding a way to assist One Voice using the CDBG funds.

“I really think this is an opportunity for the city of Opelika to show up,” she said. “We help small businesses. Let’s help small organizations.”