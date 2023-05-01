The City of Opelika is bringing a new retail shopping center to the community that will include 12 to 16 businesses, including a Publix store.

MAB American Management LLC will construct the 65,000-square-foot shopping center on the 12.6 acres of land at that site. Publix is the first business confirmed to be leasing a space in the center, which will be about 49,000 square feet. Publix is expected to open in 2025, said John Argo, president of MAB American Management.

This development follows shortly after the Publix in downtown Auburn, located on 138 Gay Street, opened in October 2022. While it will be the first location in Opelika, it will become the fourth Publix in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Argo said they’re in the process of getting the permits needed to begin construction and pre-leasing to businesses. He hopes they're able to start construction before the end of 2023.

“If you’ve seen that property, it has a lot of site work involved. There’s gonna be a lot of earth moving before there’s any vertical construction, so we got to allow extra time for that,” he said.

Construction will include leveling the surface and putting in infrastructure like water lines, sewer lines, streets, street lights, landscaping and sidewalks, which will also serve future businesses and residents as they move to that area. Argo said they’ll also need to put in erosion control fences, install storm drainage ponds and install other utilities. After the parking lot is paved, the construction of the building will begin and Argo expects it to take about a year and a half to finish. Argo said MAB American Management is excited about the new developments.

“That’s a community they wanted to serve for a long, long time, and we think we’re got a great intersection at U.S. 280 and Veterans Parkway,” he said. “Veterans connects to all kinds of residential communities on both sides of 280, and 280 is a very highly trafficked road.”

Since 1989, Argo has helped develop about 40 Publix shopping centers. His company recently opened one in Newnan, Georgia, in March and will be completing another in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2024.

Argo said the growth Opelika has had and continues to have makes for a perfect spot for this type of development. He also said Opelika attracts new industry, and the industry that comes to area is successful, which speaks highly of the city and the city leadership.

“In our business, the saying is retail follows rooftops. So what we’re doing is coming to town to serve a growing, prospering community that’s doing a great job of looking after itself and creating a great opportunity for investment,” he said.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller agrees that retail follows rooftops.

“Over the past five years, we’ve built over 2,000 new single family homes in Opelika and about 200 new apartments,” Fuller said. “This new retail development on the Northern entrance to our community will serve a growing population. We believe retail and residential development are the results of the many good paying jobs we’ve recruited and that we continue to recruit.”

The City of Opelika stated in a resolution that this location will attract customers not only from Opelika but also from areas outside the city limits as it’s located about 15 minutes away from Auburn University. The resolution also stated the addition of this shopping center will increase Opelika’s property tax revenues, increase sales and use tax revenues, expand the tax base of the city, increase the number of jobs within the city, enhance the overall quality of life of the citizens and enable the city to attract and retain additional commercial developments.

The Opelika City Council will vote on Tuesday night on whether it'll approve the project agreement resolution with MAB American Management.

Businesses interested in leasing a space in the shopping center can contact Jonathan McCall from Moore Company Reality at 334-262-1958.