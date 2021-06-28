‘Put Loachapoka back on the map’: Local entrepreneur starts fireworks store, plans to fund fireworks show and family fun night July 1

Sitting on a bench in downtown Loachapoka, Mathan Holt, 64, can point out different locations around town that mattered to him growing up: the general store where he worked as a teen, the backyard where he played basketball, the tin-roof barn that held his wedding reception.
Holt, who moved to Loachapoka with his family in 1961 when he was 5 and would continue to live there for the next 30 years, said he helped start the annual Syrup Sopping event in the ‘70s, and since it stopped in 2015 he’s been looking for ways to bring more life to the historic town about seven miles west of Auburn.
“I wanted to give a little energy shot to the town of Loachapoka,” Holt said. So in May he started a business there called Sparky’s Fireworks Barn.
Over the course of his life, Holt has worked as a firefighter, served as a Lee County commissioner, owned a heavy equipment construction contracting company, founded the game-day cart rental service Grab a Cart and ran several properties and other businesses in Lee County before starting the fireworks store in that barn where he had his wedding reception.
“Everyone loves fireworks, and there was nowhere on this side of the county that sold them,” Holt said. “You can go 30, 40, maybe 50 miles in every direction and there ain’t a fireworks store, and there’s all kinds of traffic that comes through this road right here so I thought it was a perfect place to have it.”
The old wooden barn, which sits in downtown Loachapoka off Stage Road, will sell fireworks the week of Memorial Day, two weeks leading up to Independence Day and the week before Christmas and will fill special orders throughout the year, Holt said.
Less than a week away from July 4, banners of red, white and blue hang from the ceiling above gunpowder-filled mainstays like firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, sparklers and poppers of all sizes and brands.
For Holt, selling fireworks isn’t the last stop at putting energy back into the town he was raised in, and he said he plans on personally funding Loachapoka’s first professional fireworks show on July 1, complete with food vendors, a DJ and a licensed professional firework technician to fill the field and sky of the Old School House property on Highway 14 with lights and fun.
“I have worked my butt off my whole life, and I’m in a financial position where I can help do things, and I want to give back to the community because this is where I grew up,” Holt said. “Everybody is welcome. We’re going to have plenty of parking, plenty of food, and we’re billing it as the Family Fun Night in Loachapoka.”
The free event is open to all and will officially begin at about 6 p.m., while the fireworks show itself will kick off at 9 p.m.
While Holt said the event will cost him around $10,000-12,000, he said he hopes it will become an annual occurrence with the fireworks show getting bigger and better each year, with the end goal to match the fireworks shows at Callaway Gardens.
“When I took my boys to Callaway Gardens for their show out on the lake they had music and a laser light show synchronized to the fireworks. That would be my goal,” Holt said. “Now that’s pretty expensive, but that’s where I’d like for our show to be one day in Loachapoka. I want to help put Loachapoka back on the map.”
Along with Holt’s fireworks show in Loachapoka, the city of Opelika Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 69th annual Freedom Celebration on July 3 at 6 p.m. at Opelika High School, and the city of Auburn will hold its Independence Day Celebration July 4 beginning at 5 p.m. in the field behind Duck Samford Stadium.