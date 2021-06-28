‘Put Loachapoka back on the map’: Local entrepreneur starts fireworks store, plans to fund fireworks show and family fun night July 1

The old wooden barn, which sits in downtown Loachapoka off Stage Road, will sell fireworks the week of Memorial Day, two weeks leading up to Independence Day and the week before Christmas and will fill special orders throughout the year, Holt said.

Less than a week away from July 4, banners of red, white and blue hang from the ceiling above gunpowder-filled mainstays like firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, sparklers and poppers of all sizes and brands.

For Holt, selling fireworks isn’t the last stop at putting energy back into the town he was raised in, and he said he plans on personally funding Loachapoka’s first professional fireworks show on July 1, complete with food vendors, a DJ and a licensed professional firework technician to fill the field and sky of the Old School House property on Highway 14 with lights and fun.

“I have worked my butt off my whole life, and I’m in a financial position where I can help do things, and I want to give back to the community because this is where I grew up,” Holt said. “Everybody is welcome. We’re going to have plenty of parking, plenty of food, and we’re billing it as the Family Fun Night in Loachapoka.”

The free event is open to all and will officially begin at about 6 p.m., while the fireworks show itself will kick off at 9 p.m.