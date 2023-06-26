Opelika High School has been selected as one of 40 high schools across the country to receive a $5,000 Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant.

This grant will be used to help expand OHS’s culinary arts and restaurant management program and improve student’s ProStart experience. The ProStart curriculum features hands-on and traditional instruction for students to gain real-life food service experience and skills.

The curriculum “combines culinary arts and business education with special industry speakers, class mentors, tours of local culinary facilities, and student competitions to help students learn fundamental skills in the restaurant and hospitality industry. ProStart students emerge with training and certifications to join the restaurant and food service workforce,” stated a release from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The $5,000 grant will also allow OHS to update curriculum, classroom supplies and educational opportunities for the culinary program.

Chef Judy Eldred, culinary instructor at OHS, said the grant funds will be used for projects that connect the OHS culinary program to the community.

“An important aspect of food service is hospitality," Eldred said. "We plan to use these funds for projects that will help develop the interpersonal skills of our students and guide them to be entrepreneurs."

Rachael Ray, an American chef who has hosted television shows on Food Network, established the Rachael Ray Foundation in 2016 to support causes she cares for most. This makes the fourth round of ProStart Grow Grants that Ray’s foundation has awarded.

“The daily investment that ProStart educators make in their classroom as they teach and mentor the next generation of culinary and restaurant management leaders is extraordinary,” Ray said in the release. “We are optimistic that these grants will give teachers some fresh opportunities to capture the imagination of their students and teach them why our industry is a place where they can build a career.”

Since creating these awards, the Rachael Ray Foundation has provided 113 high school grants, totaling $950,000, according to the NRAEF. The NRAEF expects this round of grants to benefit more than 3,500 students and 53 educators in the 2023-2024 school year.

“Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants make a huge difference to so many of our ProStart classrooms – funding equipment, supplies, and unique experiences to teach students the fundamentals of culinary arts and restaurant management,” said Rob Gifford, president of NRAEF. “We are grateful for the partnership of the Rachael Ray Foundation in helping ProStart educators provide the best classroom possible for each of their students.”

Nearly 165,000 high school students at 1,850 schools are currently part of ProStart.