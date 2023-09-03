The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 announced on Wednesday that the branch will be supporting the racial discrimination lawsuit against the Lee County Commission.

Erica Norris, the former human resources director for the Lee County Commission, filed the lawsuit in April and requested a trial by jury.

Norris has worked in the field of human resources for 20 years. She served as president of the Alabama Association of Public Personnel Administrators and served as the human resources director for the Lee County Commission from June 2016 until September 2022. She is also the current president pro temp of the Opelika City Council and the councilwoman representing Ward 2.

In January, Norris notified her supervisor that she was experiencing racial discrimination and mistreatment.

“In the following months, she also experience issues concerning her paid medical leave, learned of another Black employee being mistreated and continued receiving harassment from her supervisor,” the NAACP release stated.

In September 2022, Norris was informed she was being terminated for multiple policy violations, but Norris says she did not commit any of the violations that were cited.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Norris filed a charge of race discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Birmingham. On April 11, she filed a federal lawsuit in the Middle District of Alabama stating that she was terminated because of her race and in retaliation for reporting discrimination and harassment based on race, according to an earlier release.

“The NAACP is the home of grassroots activism for civil rights and social justice and we advocate, agitate, and litigate for civil rights due to Black America,” said Lee County NAACP President Laticia Smith. “We envision an inclusive community rooted in liberation where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrimination. To that point, we are willing to support and champion Ms. Erica Baker Norris.”

The Lee County NAACP release said the local branch “vehemently opposes discrimination against any individual on the basis of skin color, race, or ethnic origin” and “ opposes retaliation against any individual who opposes unlawful discrimination or participate in an employment discrimination proceeding.”

The NAACP stated their goal is to restore justice. The branch plans to support individuals who have been discriminated against because of the color of their skin.

The NAACP said the branch hopes the Lee County Commission will “recognize the iniquity or gross injustice of their workplace and do what is right to ensure people of color are treated fairly.”

While Norris is being represented by private counsel, the NAACP asks anyone who has experienced racial discrimination by the Lee County Commission and needs additional support to contact the Lee County NAACP Branch at LeeCountyALNAACP@gmail.com.