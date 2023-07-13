The Racial Justice Network has announced it will be creating a new chapter to serve the Lee County area.

RJN, a multi-racial, grassroots organization based in Minnesota, has chapters across the country. The organization is committed to fighting for racial justice and building bridges across racial, social and economic lines.

“We believe that confronting issues that directly impact our communities will expose and abolish the systematic practices that are in place,” RNJ stated on its website.

Elder James Johnson, the CEO and founder of the national network, has a long history of advocating for victims of police violence and other racial justice issues in the South. He said their plans to create a new chapter in Lee County aligns with their plan to establish a chapter in every state and county.

Issues local chapters tend to focus on focus on include the educational race gap, the Thirteenth Amendment and the over-policing of communities, human rights complaints, police brutality, dispute health disparities amongst minorities and political and economic parity.

“It’s going to be hard for a judge to come out of Georgia or South Carolina to deal with the issues that other chapters may have,” said Johnson, a civil rights leader.

Candance Brewer, RNJ’s national president, has over 19 years of experience in fighting for social justice. She serves as a social justice activist, youth mentor, humanitarian, motivational speaker, private investigator, and minister.

She is also the CEO and president of the South Carolina chapter of “Protect Our Stolen Treasures” organization that advocates for police accountability, against gun violence, sexual assault and domestic violence.

If you are interested in starting or joining a chapter, please visit the Racial Justice Network website for more information.