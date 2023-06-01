An Auburn alumnus and owner of the Birmingham Rage Room will be opening a Rage Room in Opelika this summer.

The Opelika Rage Room at 1510 Second Ave. will allow guests to break things in a controlled environment. Expected to open in early July, the entertainment venue will also include a splatter room where you can throw around neon paint.

“We are in the business of making a mess, whether that be with stuff in the rage room or the splatter room,” said Alex Miller, who owns the Rage Room in Opelika and Birmingham. “It’s an experience that most folks don’t really get to do.”

As the Auburn-Opelika area continues to grow, citizens look for more things to do in the community.

Opelika continues to welcome new businesses and event venues to the area, including Tigertown Sports, GolfSuites, Publix and more. Now you can expect a new Rage Room entertainment venue.

“We’re open for business and we welcome commerce to come to our community," Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. "We like things that will entertain people and a place where folks will have something to do and ways to enjoy themselves. It adds, I think, to the quality of life.”

Miller, who graduated from AU in 2015, said they're finalizing the lease and parking lot improvements for the Opelika Rage Room. They're on track to open in early July.

Over the years he’s seen the Auburn-Opelika population grow and businesses flourish, creating a market for entertainment venues like his. Within the two-year timespan the Birmingham location has been open, Miller said it’s become very popular and draws in people who live hours away. He’s hoping the same thing will happen in the Auburn-Opelika region.

The Rage Room has a construction theme with caution tape and cones as décor. Visitors will have the option to use tools like bats and hammers.

“We want it to feel like you are a foreman going into a building that’s got demolition…” Miller said. “You want to kind of feel like you’re really going in the foreman’s room. You’re throwing on your gear. You’re grabbing your hammer and you’re about to go tear stuff up.”

Popular items to smash include car windshields, flat screen TVs, printers, fax machines, computers, coffee makers, plates, cups, mugs, glassware, wine and liquor bottles, vinyl records, VHS tapes and more. Rage Room receives those types of items from local thrift stores. Miller said they only use unsellable or damaged items that are heading to the trash anyway. Rage Room reuses and recycles the items that they can.

All the items are screened for hazardous materials before its used in the rage room.

While the purpose is to break things, Miller said it’s intended to be fun entertainment and not a way to deal with anger management issues.

Safety is also a top priority. All exposed skin must be covered in thick material. Blue jeans are acceptable but thin clothing like leggings is not. Close-toed shoes are required. Rage Room will provide safety gear including gloves, face protection, eye protection and a bodysuit covering that goes over visitors' clothing.

In the splatter room, people can have a paint fight or can focus on painting a picture on a canvas. The room will have black lights, neon paint to use and the walls will be lined with plastic, a tarp liner and canvas liner.