Rain probably, storms maybe for Lee County this weekend

The dry spring weather may give way to heavy rain and storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
A tropical depression could form over the Gulf of Mexico in the next day or two, according to the NWS, which could hit the Mississippi and Alabama coasts Saturday. It’s not a sure thing – yet.
“There is an area of disturbed weather,” said Jason Holmes, a NWS meteorologist in Birmingham. “It’s not very well organized, but we are watching it. It could be breezy, but it’s too soon to nail down the forecast right now.”
At present, there is a 50 percent chance of storms blowing into the area Saturday afternoon and lingering through Sunday. An early estimate by the weather service has Lee and the surrounding counties facing up to 5 inches of rain.
“It is a little premature, unfortunately, because of the uncertainty in the forecast,” said Rita Smith, Lee County’s emergency management director. “We do think there’s going to be lot of rain, but as far as severe weather, we’re not sure yet.”
Holmes noted that the Plains and west Alabama have dodged the heavy storms that battered Birmingham and surrounding areas earlier this month; in fact, he said the Plains are in a bit of a drought with just 20 inches of rain so far this year.
This is the time of the year to watch the skies closely, Holmes added. It’s a good time to have batteries, fresh water, canned food, candles and the other necessities if a big storm knocks out power a day or two. He said having a weather radio and/or a reliable weather app on the cellphone is wise.
“We are in hurricane season and it’s always good to be prepared,” Holmes said.
Smith said her staff is watching the system and may issue a precaution Friday, should the weather system veer toward the state. She also advised that people secure items like lawn chairs and other outdoor equipment because they can become missiles if it gets windy enough Saturday and Sunday.