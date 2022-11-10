Raising the bar: Law enforcement officers from across the state come to Opelika for training sponsored by FBI

Law enforcement officers from across the state of Alabama came to Opelika for a week-long training seminar recently sponsored by the FBI Mobile Division and cohosted by the Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Southeast Law Enforcement Development Seminar (SLEDS) is an annual conference that provides leadership training for the next generation of officers.

This is the first year the training seminar was held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several lieutenants, sergeants and captains from the OPD, APD and LCSO participated along with others from around the state.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said this training program is designed for officers who are in middle management and are working to move up in the ranks and become captains or chiefs in the future.

“I think it’s important because not only do they get great training, but they build some connections with folks that they can call in other places and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this problem. Can you help me out?’” Healey said. “For us in our career, who you know is just as important as what you know.”

Special Agent Paul Brown, who is in charge of the FBI Mobile Field Office, said the goal for this week-long training is to raise the bar of education in the law enforcement community and to build essential partnerships with other officers and departments.

“It’s great for all of us. I think we’ve got an impressive lineup of folks that can come in and share their expertise and experiences,” Brown said. “There’s no way any one of us can do this job alone.”

Brown said the participants receive a wide array of different training that involves leadership skills, ballistics training, cyber security training, developing the right type of culture within their agency and more.

“We talk about folks that have had experiences with a significant critical incident. For instance, we had the chief and the FBI leadership talk about the hostage situation in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas,” he said.

This training also helps officers prepare for the world as it is today.

“If we’re not continuing to be a student of that, involving our tactics and techniques, we’re not going to be as effective,” Brown said.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones added that keeping officers updated on training and education is a critical component of law enforcement.

“What we do and how we do it is fluid, always has been, and no more so than today where we’re constantly faced with challenges, faced with having to adapt to changing societal issues,” Jones said. “The only way that we’re going to be able to address this rapid change is through education and training and that’s exactly what this is all about.”

Jones said the participating officers are learning from experts in the field and receiving some of the best training in the country.

“It’s the relationships that are established through these training sessions where they make contacts, they get to know people,” Jones said. “When they have problems or issues, there’s always going to be someone who has addressed that problem somewhere.”

Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson said it’s a wonderful opportunity for the officers to learn, network and bring back what they’ve learned to their own departments.

“When you get an opportunity to train in law enforcement it’s always important, but this goes beyond training,” Anderson said. “This is developing the next generation of leaders for every agency that’s represented and to me that is so important.”

David Wilson, executive director of public safety of Foley, Ala. and former police chief, has been in law enforcement for about 40 years. He’s participated in SLEDS as a student officer and came back as a teacher this year.

“You’ll see these officers that are going through this course, they’ll do big things in their career later on due in part to some of the training they receive here,” Wilson said.

Wilson described this training school as one that every officer wants to go to at some point in their career.

“We have a severe shortage of candidates wanting to be police officers due to circumstances and things we’ve all seen nationwide from the media,” he said. “Without lowering the standard for law enforcement, we still gotta get quality candidates into our ranks and lead them properly.”