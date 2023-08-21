Country Music Award-nominated musicians Randy Houser and Sammy Kershaw will perform in LaFayette in fall for a one-night concert.

Houser, known for his 2012 country hit, “How Country Feels,” will headline the Nov. 10 show. Kershaw, known for his 1993 hit, “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” will also perform. An up-and-coming artist and one local act who organizers have yet to name will also perform. The gates will open around 5 p.m. Nov. 10 with the first act performing at 6 p.m.

“We want to make sure there’s something for every demographic,” said Chase Bass, the owner and founder of 423 Productions. “There’s going to be music that the college kids are going to like, but there’s also going to be music that somebody 35 to 60-years-old will like as well.”

The Oaks Farm and 423 Productions came together to bring this concert to the LaFayette community.

Randy Houser began his country music career in the early 2000s as a songwriter in Nashville. He co-wrote Trace Atkins’ 2005 hit, “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” Justin Moore’s 2008 song, “Back that Thing Up.” “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Country songs.

Houser has since recorded six albums under his own name beginning with 2008’s “Anything Goes.” His 2013 “How Country Feels” album became certified gold. His most recent album, “Note to Self,” was released in 2022. He’s has had five country music hits including “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” “Goodnight Kiss,” “We Went” and “Like A Cowboy.”

“Randy has always put on an absolutely amazing live show,” Bass said. “Having the opportunity to put him and Sammy together just seemed like the right fit.”

Sammy Kershaw’s music career began with his 1991 album, “Don’t Go Near the Water.” He has since released 18 albums. His most recent was 2017’s “Swamp Poppin’.” Kershaw has produced six gold certified albums and three platinum certified albums.

Some of chart-topping songs include “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near The Water,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore” and “Yard Sale.” His 1993 single, “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” was a No.1 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Bass believes young people who see Kershaw’s performance will gain a new appreciation for him as an artist.

“They’ll actually get to see Sammy Kershaw and walk away from it and be like, ‘Man, my parents knew what they were doing back in the day when they were listened to this,’” Bass joked. “You couldn’t mention 90’s country and not have Sammy Kershaw listed in there.”

Oaks Farm opened for top country performances three years ago. 423 Productions has recently brought Justin Moore, Chris Young, Drake White and Muscadine Bloodline to the venue for shows.

Tickets purchased in advance tickets cost $45, while tickets purchased the day of the show costs $50. For information about parking and more, visit the Oaks Farm.