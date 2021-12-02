Ready to meet Santa? Here's a big list of holiday events in Auburn and Opelika this weekend and beyond

This December Auburn and Opelika are full of holiday events to enjoy including parades, art fairs, concerts, musicals and more.
Here's a big list of the different events to plan for:
This weekend
Christmas in Camelot: Tour of Christmas lights and decorations. 4:30-10 p.m. through December, off Rocky Brook Road in Opelika. 334-705-5136.
Drive-Thru Nativity Story: Through December, National Village at Spa Loop & Yards Lane, 4209 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika.
Opelika’s Very Merry Stroll: Holiday showcase of 60 locally decorated Christmas trees. Dusk until 9 p.m. starting Friday and running through December, 1100 Glenn St. Free. 334-705-5380, opelikalibraryfriends.com.
Jingle Jog 5K: Marathon run while wearing ugly Christmas sweaters and other holiday apparel. 7-9 a.m. Saturday, 122 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn. activeauburn.org/events/jingle-jog-5k.
Mayfield Family Art Show: Artists show painting, woodworking, jewelry and pottery, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Art Haus, 500 N. Railroad Ave. opelikaarthaus.com.
Auburn’s 50th annual Christmas Market: Find locally homemade baked goods, frozen soups and casseroles and arts and crafts. 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, 137 Gay St. Free. All profits will help support local missions of the Auburn United Methodist Women. 334-524-3860.
Polar Express with Auburn Parks and Recreation: Holiday-themed art projects, hot chocolate and cookies, story time with Mrs. Claus and pictures with Santa. 9 a.m., noon and 2:30 Saturday, Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on 222 E. Drake Ave. Ages 12 and under, but adults must accompany children. $15, but free for children under 2. 334-501-2994. auburnalabama.org/parks/programs.
Black Belt Treasures at Pebble Hill: Holiday market, live artist demonstrations, crafts for kids and refreshments. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. Free. 334-682-9878.
Opelika Christmas Parade: Begins at the corner of Avenue B and Ninth Street, will run down to South Railroad Avenue, go up Eighth Street to Avenue B and will go down Seventh Street where the parade will disband. 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Opelika. opelikachamber.com.
Ho Ho Ho Hike at Kreher Preserve & Nature Center: Hike the trail and stop at stations to get items to create custom nature frames for holiday photos and see Santa. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, 2222 N. College St., Auburn. $5 for visitors, $4 for members, free for children 2 and under. Tickets available on wp.auburn.edu/preserve/hohoho-hike/. 334-844-8091.
Santa on the Corner: Pictures with Santa. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Toomer’s Corner 100 N. College St., Auburn. Free. Donations can be made to The United Way.
Gingerbread House Decorating: Families will have 90 minutes to create a gingerbread house to be judged for prizes. Saturday, and also on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, Auburn Marriott Opelika at Grand National on 3700 Robert Trent Jones TRL. $30 per family/group. 334-737-2114.
Loveliest Village Holiday Fair: Holiday market in the Gay Street lot, holiday performances and pictures with Santa. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, downtown Auburn. downtownauburnonline.com/#downtown.
Auburn Christmas Parade: Begins at the intersection of Thach Avenue and South College Street, travel east on Thach Avenue to Gay Street, head north to Tichenor Avenue and then west to College Street, and then move south back to Thach Avenue. 2 p.m. Sunday, downtown Auburn. downtownauburnonline.com/events.
Mat and Savanna Shaw Christmas Concert: Daddy-daughter singing duo is YouTube sensation. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Auburn United Methodist Church sanctuary, 137 S. Gay St. Free. 334-826-8800 www.christmasinauburn.com.
Coming soon
'Million Dollar Quartet: Christmas:' Presented by the Arts Association of East Alabama, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Opelika Center for Performing Arts, 1700 Lafayette Parkway. $20-$59. 334-749-8105, eastalabamaarts.org.
Christmas in a Railroad Town: Food vendors, pony rides, caroling, entertainment, letters to Santa and more. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10, downtown Opelika. opelikamainstreet.org.
A Martha’s Trouble Christmas: Holiday concert, listen to Christmas tunes and BYOB. 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Dec. 10 -11, at the Sound Wall on 605 Ave. B in Opelika. Tickets are $20. 334-575-3477, eventbrite.com/e/a-marthas-trouble-christmas-december.
'The Nutcracker:' Performed by the East Alabama Community Ballet, 7 p.m. on Dec. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Telfair B. Peet Theater, 350 W. Samford, Auburn. $15. eacballet.com/.
Victorian Front Porch Tour: Driving tour from 5-10 p.m. Dec. 10-14, a bike tour at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at 10 a.m., and a walking tour from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Find more info about tickets and horse drawn carriage rides at opelikalibraryfriends.com.
Brunch with Santa: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Auburn Marriott Opelika at Grand National on 3700 Robert Trent Jones TRL. Call 334-737-2117 to make reservations.
Holiday Nature Ornament workshop: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Kreher Preserve & Nature Center on 2222 N. College St. wp.auburn.edu/preserve/.
Sweet Homemade Alabama Art Show: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Opelika Art Haus on 500 N. Railroad Ave. opelikaarthaus.com.
‘Tis the Season to Discover!: Hands-on STEM opportunities for children and families, noon Dec. 12, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort, 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika. aodiscover.simpletix.com.
Opelika Theatre Company Christmas Showcase: Performing Christmas songs and Disney favorites at the Sportsplex Amphitheater. 3 p.m. Dec. 12, 1103 Glenn St., Opelika. Free, but donations will be accepted. opelikatheatrecompany.com.
'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical:' 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Woltosz Theatre at the Gogue Performing Art Center, 901 S. College St., Auburn. $30-$60. goguecentertickets.auburn.edu
Reindeer Express at Municipal Park: Christmas Market and $2 train rides, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12-15, Park Road, Opelika. 334-705-5560.
Opelika City Schools (OMS and OHS) Christmas Band Concert: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Opelika Center for Performing Arts, Opelika High School.
Opelika City Schools (OMS and OHS) Winter Choral Concert: 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Opelika Center for Performing Arts, Opelika High School.
Midtown Winter Market: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Dec. 16, 1188 Opelika Road.
Collinwood Luminaries: Neighborhood event with live characters and animals showing the path to Christ, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 17, held off 10th Street in Opelika.
A Holiday Walk in the Woods: Hosted by Kreher Preserve & Nature Center and includes a walking tour through the woods with lights and decorations and musical performances, Dec. 17-18, N. College St., Auburn.
Opelika Theatre Company Christmas Carnival & Pet Parade: Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 18, Southside Center on 1103 Glenn St. $25 per family, which includes all carnival activities and pictures with Santa, and $10 to enter the pet parade.
Opelika City Schools: Half day of classes on Dec. 17, then the start of Christmas break. Students will return on Jan. 5
Lee County Schools: Christmas break is Dec. 20 – Jan. 4.
Auburn City Schools: Christmas break is Dec. 20 – Jan 5.
New Year’s Eve Bash: Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort at Grand National, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Dec. 31, 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and chances to win prizes. $30.