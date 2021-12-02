Ready to meet Santa? Here's a big list of holiday events in Auburn and Opelika this weekend and beyond

Auburn’s 50th annual Christmas Market: Find locally homemade baked goods, frozen soups and casseroles and arts and crafts. 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, 137 Gay St. Free. All profits will help support local missions of the Auburn United Methodist Women. 334-524-3860.

Polar Express with Auburn Parks and Recreation: Holiday-themed art projects, hot chocolate and cookies, story time with Mrs. Claus and pictures with Santa. 9 a.m., noon and 2:30 Saturday, Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center on 222 E. Drake Ave. Ages 12 and under, but adults must accompany children. $15, but free for children under 2. 334-501-2994. auburnalabama.org/parks/programs.

Black Belt Treasures at Pebble Hill: Holiday market, live artist demonstrations, crafts for kids and refreshments. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. Free. 334-682-9878.

Opelika Christmas Parade: Begins at the corner of Avenue B and Ninth Street, will run down to South Railroad Avenue, go up Eighth Street to Avenue B and will go down Seventh Street where the parade will disband. 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Opelika. opelikachamber.com.