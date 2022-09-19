Recent Auburn High grad wins coveted Chesty Puller Award at Marine boot camp

A 2022 Auburn High School graduate has received a top leadership award for his time in the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Training at Parris Island, South Carolina. Liam Callahan, 18, of Auburn, won the Chesty Puller Award, given to one Marine in each graduating class of 600 recruits.

“I was pretty shocked, really," Callahan said. "I didn't think I was going to win something like that. I was just sitting there one day and then my drill instructor came out and was like, ‘Oh, yeah, you won the honor graduate for the entire company.’”

Callahan's father, Jared, said he didn't share his son's surprise.

“They get honor graduates for each platoon, but there's one graduate that is for the entire company of all the Marines, and that's what he got,” he said. “We weren't shocked that he got it because he works very hard in everything he does, so we’re very proud.”

The award is named after Lewis Burwell "Chesty" Puller, who fought in some of the bloodiest battles of World War II and was the only Marine to receive five Navy Crosses.

Callahan received the Chesty Puller Award after showing his potential early during boot camp. He said his drill instructor made him the guide for his platoon during his second week of training, and he continued in that position his entire time at boot camp.

“The guide leads the platoon everywhere,” Callahan said. “He's kind of like the first one in and the last one to do anything. So, I was the guide for the entire time I was there. And that's how I won the award.”

Callahan’s recruiter, Sgt. Levi Jordan Tuttle, said the award was much deserved.

“He was a well-recognized leader, he pushed himself to the fullest, and he helped those fellow recruits kind of push themselves to do more,” Tuttle said.

Callahan says he was drawn to the Marine Corps because of the challenge that it represented, and because his grandfather was also a Marine.

“He was the reason why I wanted to join, but it was always, like, how hard it was,” Callahan said. "He would say it was the hardest one. That was always what attracted me.”

Callahan joined the Marine Corps Reserve just two weeks after graduating from Auburn High in May. While in the Reserve, Callahan plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering at Auburn University. He plans to go into the Marines full-time as an officer and become a pilot after he graduates from Auburn. He has been flying with Brown Aero out of Alexander City since he was 15.

Callahan said he will next go to Marine Combat Training. After that he's headed to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to do occupational specialty training as an automotive maintenance technician.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Marine,” Callahan said. “So, it's pretty exciting to kind of know that I'm actually a Marine now. I'm actually kind of starting all this pretty young and pretty early.”

Callahan turned 18 while still in boot camp at Parris Island. But he says age isn’t a deterrent, and Tuttle agrees.

“I'd say he's definitely very bright and I see a lot of good things coming to him in his future,” Tuttle said. “He's definitely very physically fit, and I'd say I want to see him go far. And I know that he has that drive and that will to do so.”