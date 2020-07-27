Recommendations for a future downtown Opelika

Opelika Main Street hosted a team of downtown consultants this week while they compiled recommendations to help downtown Opelika continue to thrive.
“Our job is to help communities learn how to revitalize their district,” Mary Helmer, state coordinator of Main Street Alabama, said. “In this case, [Opelika’s] been a main street program for a really long time, so we’re really looking at where they’re at currently and how we can elevate them at this point.”
Main Street Alabama has surveyed downtown Opelika before, during which they focused on the area’s organization, design, promotion and economic vitality. Considering the pandemic’s effect on local businesses, the consultants also asked business owners how they’ve fared or adapted.
“It’s going to be different moving forward, and we know we have to help these small businesses adjust to whatever the next thing is going to be,” Helmer said.
After first introductions with the businesses on Tuesday evening and a tour of downtown on Wednesday, Helmer and the other consultants presented their recommendations during another meeting with the business owners Thursday evening.
The team noted that downtown Opelika has many strengths, but it needs to focus on increasing the area’s accessibility, bringing in more residential development and diversifying.
One consultant, Trisha Black, also recommended that the designs of the city and Opelika Main Street logos look more similar to each other.
“If [the Main Street logo design] plays nice with the city’s, it just portrays a very nice message with your branding.”
Jay Schlinsog, also with the team, applauded the downtown area’s historical preservation and supporting existing businesses as it continues to recruit new ones.
“I want you all to hear this loudly, at least a couple of times,” he said. “The best thing that we can do right now, today, is supporting those existing businesses that we have here.”
Randy Wilson focused on design within the team and presented different ideas to enhance downtown Opelika’s visual aesthetic, including the breezeway and First Avenue streetscape.
With the railroad tracks separating one side of downtown from the other, he suggested using large art pieces to introduce an artistic feeling into the area.
A full report of the Main Street Alabama consultant’s findings and additional recommendations will be sent to Opelika Main Street in six weeks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.