Recommendations for a future downtown Opelika

Opelika Main Street hosted a team of downtown consultants this week while they compiled recommendations to help downtown Opelika continue to thrive.

“Our job is to help communities learn how to revitalize their district,” Mary Helmer, state coordinator of Main Street Alabama, said. “In this case, [Opelika’s] been a main street program for a really long time, so we’re really looking at where they’re at currently and how we can elevate them at this point.”

Main Street Alabama has surveyed downtown Opelika before, during which they focused on the area’s organization, design, promotion and economic vitality. Considering the pandemic’s effect on local businesses, the consultants also asked business owners how they’ve fared or adapted.

“It’s going to be different moving forward, and we know we have to help these small businesses adjust to whatever the next thing is going to be,” Helmer said.

After first introductions with the businesses on Tuesday evening and a tour of downtown on Wednesday, Helmer and the other consultants presented their recommendations during another meeting with the business owners Thursday evening.