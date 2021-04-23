Record store 10,000 Hz survives pandemic by closing its doors and going online. #resilientLee

For 10,000 Hz, a record store in downtown Opelika, adapting to the pandemic meant completely reworking the way it operates and sells vinyl records and merchandise to its customers.

Beginning as a pop-up record stall at local events throughout the Auburn-Opelika area, 10,000 Hz finally got a brick-and-mortar location in the heart of historic Opelika by the railroad tracks in 2018, but after only a year and a half of being open the owners made the hard decision to close their doors to the public — doors that have remained closed for over a year.

“We closed a year ago, [March] 14th, and we haven’t let any customers into our shop since then,” 10,000 Hz co-owner Russ Baggett said. “We closed the shop on a Saturday and got the website up by Monday. Basically overnight, we had to completely shift our entire business model to do everything by phone or doing everything through the website.”

For Baggett, the changes he was forced to implement at the beginning of the pandemic have been a silver lining and he hopes to keep a lot of the changes whenever he reopens.

He says he recognizes that other businesses have had it worse.