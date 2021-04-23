Record store 10,000 Hz survives pandemic by closing its doors and going online. #resilientLee

For 10,000 Hz, a record store in downtown Opelika, adapting to the pandemic meant completely reworking the way it operates and sells vinyl records and merchandise to its customers.
Beginning as a pop-up record stall at local events throughout the Auburn-Opelika area, 10,000 Hz finally got a brick-and-mortar location in the heart of historic Opelika by the railroad tracks in 2018, but after only a year and a half of being open the owners made the hard decision to close their doors to the public — doors that have remained closed for over a year.
“We closed a year ago, [March] 14th, and we haven’t let any customers into our shop since then,” 10,000 Hz co-owner Russ Baggett said. “We closed the shop on a Saturday and got the website up by Monday. Basically overnight, we had to completely shift our entire business model to do everything by phone or doing everything through the website.”
For Baggett, the changes he was forced to implement at the beginning of the pandemic have been a silver lining and he hopes to keep a lot of the changes whenever he reopens.
He says he recognizes that other businesses have had it worse.
“We’re lucky to be in a business that we’re selling something that people are interested in right now – it is something that’s good if you’re sitting at home and it’s nice to be able to put on a record,” Baggett said. “Amidst the massive tragedy of the last year, that’s the one positive that we’ve pulled out of this is that we’re in pretty good shape business-wise going forward.”
But his main reasoning for keeping his doors closed, he said, is because he doesn’t want to be the unintentional cause of someone’s infection or death.
“This is for the community,” Baggett said. “We didn’t stay closed solely because we are scared of the virus and don’t want to catch it. The whole point is we don’t want to be a vector in our community where people can potentially catch this virus.”