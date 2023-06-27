The Lee County Humane Society will be participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s summer “Empty the Shelters” event by offering reduced-fee adoptions from July 6-31.

The animal shelter, along with 335 others across the country, hopes to help pets find and stay in loving homes and has a goal to get as many pets adopted as possible this July. The Lee County Humane Society, located on 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn, will have spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for $50 or less.

Shelters across the country have seen an increase of owners surrendering their pets and have had pets stay in the shelter longer on average.

Jenny Warren, the outreach and development coordinator for the Lee County Humane Society, estimated that the local shelter is currently at 158% capacity.

“We’re super, super maxed out,” she said. “Two weeks ago we had five mama kittens, and they all had five to six babies each.”

While the shelter typically sees an increase in pets over the summer months, Warren said this year is a lot worse than last year. She said other shelters are experiencing the same thing.

“It looks like everyone is super maxed out, and we don’t have as many people adopting…,” Warren said. “It doesn’t seem like our intake levels are that bad. It just seems like our adoption is slow in general.”

Warren isn’t sure why this is the case, but said it could be because more people are facing financial restraints or they may be shopping for pets instead of adopting them. The Lee County Humane Society has recently expanded its facility and is waiting for the kennels to arrive to fill the new space, which will increase their capacity by about 15%.

From April 2022 to April 2023, LCHS has had 2,201 intakes and 1,602 adoptions.

Bissell Pet Foundation will be collaborating with MetLife Pet Insurance during the “Empty the Shelters” event to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which can help with unexpected illnesses or injuries a pet may experience.

“Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through ‘Empty the Shelters’ and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

“Empty the Shelters” has become the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since it was first established in 2016, according to the release.

“An essential part of MetLife Pet Insurance’s mission is helping pets find and stay in a home that is right for them, and we are dedicated to giving pet parents the confidence they need to help their pet live a happy and healthy life,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance.

The Lee County Humane Society is also in the middle of the “Summer of Second Chances” fundraiser, which will last until Aug. 31.

“Just like everything else, the cost of caring for the animals at LCHS increases every year. Vaccines have gotten more expensive, food costs have increased, fuel prices have gone up, and more and more animals keep walking in our doors,” said the LCHS release.

Warren said this fundraiser is their biggest campaign. The donations collected will cover about 70% of the shelters operating budget.

“One of the biggest things in the summertime is that we’re always busting at the seams because we have so much stuff going on with people overbreeding and not getting their pet spayed and neutered,” she said.

Because the shelter has so many pets, fundraising is always important, especially in the summer. Warren said “Summer of Second Chances” is all about raising money for the shelter’s budget to pay for various things like food for pets, the power bill, water bill, staff and other resources the shelter provides.

“My mission as I came in this job almost two years ago is just educating the community,” Warren said. “Even if you don’t adopt with the humane society, there’s still so many resources you can get from us.”

Depending on a person’s income, the humane society can help owners get their pets spayed or neutered for less than $5. The shelter can also help provide food and crates for owners.

“That is a way for us to not have another pet come in the shelter, but try to work with that community person and say, ‘What can we do for you,’” Warren said.

For more information, email outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org or call the shelter during business hours at 334-821-3222. To make a donation online, visit the LCHS website.

Wine, Whispers & Wags will be the next fundraiser event held on July 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Botanic in Opelika. For sponsorship information or to reserve a ticket, contact outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.