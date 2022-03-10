'Regular Joes can’t afford to buy milk and gas at the same time': Gas prices set new record high

Gas prices set a new record high on Thursday, breaking the previous record from 2008, when gas reached an average price of $4.11.

The national average for gas is now $4.32 and the Alabama average is $4.13, which jumped up 10 cents from Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

With gas prices exceeding $4, local residents are concerned how this will impact their travel plans and even their everyday lives.

Lauren Carpenter, 36, from Opelika, said gas prices are creating problems for her wedding, which is scheduled for March 19 in Helen, Ga., and requires guests to travel as far as 170 miles.

“My wedding guests are cancelling because of gas prices," she said in a Facebook message, "which is causing head count issues from the original RSVP number."

Jaclyn Marasco, 41, said these current prices will “definitely” have a negative effect on her family, which usually takes a few trips. Not this year.

“I have the same budget, but I’m only going to be able to get less gallons,” she said. “It’s double what it was last year, so that’s going to hinder everybody. They’re not going to be able to go and see their family and do vacations.”

On Thursday afternoon at the Kroger in Tiger Town, Marasco said she was only able to get nine gallons of gas instead of filling all the way up.

Marasco is from Valley, Ala., and said she drives to Opelika for all her groceries and gas because the prices are higher in Valley.

“I hope the government will get off their butts and do the right thing for the American people and stand up for us instead of padding their pockets,” she said. “Regular Joes can’t afford to buy milk and gas at the same time.”

Justin Romine, 27, from Auburn, said the high prices won’t have much of an impact on his travel plans, but he’s been on the lookout for the lowest prices he can find.

He said he's always tried to do this, but recently it’s become more crucial, and he’s become more “picky.”

“Anything less than $4, I don’t care, as long as it’s less than $4,” he said.

Paul Grisham, 84, from Beauregard, uses Kroger rewards to fill up his two vehicles and a gas tank for his lawnmower.

“I think a lot of this is to be expected based on what we’re going through,” he said. “The pandemic started it all, I think, with the supply chain and all the things that affects. Gasoline affects a lot of things. Of course, what’s happened in the Ukraine is a part of it. I just hope we’re patient enough to let things get better.”

On social media, folks say they are planning ahead, combining errands, using vehicles with better gas mileage, debating working from home and even considering moving closer in town.

Also with the increase in grocery prices, some residents are considering starting a garden and storing up food.

Here are some other comments left on Facebook in response to an inquiry from the Opelika-Auburn News:

“I’m afraid that it’s going to get worse. We are driving to Great Lakes, Ill., next month to see our son graduate form Navy Boot Camp. I cringe to think what the fuel prices will be as well as the climbing costs of EVERYTHING.”

“On a trip now and gas prices are really hurting our supply line that involves truck drivers. It will affect everything we buy because transport cost will go up. Folks that live paycheck to paycheck will lose out the most.”

“My husband works out of state ... it used to cost $80 for him to come home on the weekends, now it's $150 and now can only come home every other weekend.”

“For me.....the greater good is that I will suffer for a while and just cut back on things. The people of Ukraine are suffering more than paying more for gas and other things. For me...the sacrifice is worth it.”

“If we have to pay higher gas prices to stick it to Putin and back the people of The Ukraine, then I will happily open my wallet.”

“Gas prices are going up some because of Russia attacking Ukraine but the price hikes and inflation started long before this conflict.”

“When will the public stand up to the left wing fringe that shut down pipelines and wells? These are the same people that take private jets everywhere.”

“I would love to give you my opinion on this issue but I'm afraid I'd be put in Facebook jail for saying what's on my mind. Sorry.”