The Lee County Relay for Life Cancer Walk will return Friday evening to the Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies and a survivors walk. There will also be a caregiver’s lap and a team walk later in the evening.

“It's a chance to really show those who are fighting cancer that we care about them and are willing to go that extra mile to raise money," said Janet McCoy, a volunteer with Relay for Life for around 15 years.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 31 teams have signed up to walk in this year’s event. Additionally, there will be a luminary ceremony at 9 p.m. to honor those who have lost their lives to cancer.

According to Relay for Life organizers Randy and Debra Causey, this year’s goal is to raise $100,000 for cancer research. Randy Causey indicated that they are currently at 51% of their goal. In addition to national cancer research, part of the raised funds will stay in Lee County to help with local cancer causes. The American Cancer Association provides grants to the Spencer Cancer Clinic in Opelika through funds raised by the Relay for Life.

Debra Causey said the money will help fund transportation for cancer patients traveling to doctor appointments.

“That's one way that we see that the money that we have raised helps people in our area,” Debra Causey said. “Part of it is always funneled back into Lee County.”

The Causeys began volunteering with Relay for Life 28 years ago. Debra Causey is a cancer survivor herself, diagnosed 26 years ago. She said she went into remission, but the cancer came back in 1999. She is now cancer-free.

Debra Causey said her diagnosis was a shock as she had no family history of the disease. However, she still recounts words of wisdom from her doctor.

“I will never forget my oncologist saying this is not a death sentence,” she said. “It will be hard, but you will get through it.”

Debra Causey calls Randy Causey her biggest supporter during the healing process.

“I've been one of the ones that have been blessed through the years, but it did make both of us realize what other people could be going through," she said.

Randy Causey said when Debra Causey was first diagnosed in 1997, the survival rate for breast cancer was 65%. Due to cancer research and Relay or Life fundraising, the breast cancer survival rate is now at 95%.

“It's more of a rarity for someone to die from breast cancer these 26 years later,” Randy Causey said. “So that's one of the things that keeps us relaying.”

McCoy said that cancer is something that effects everyone. She said she has lost her father, Jim McCoy, to lung cancer, and her nephew, Travis Black, to brain cancer. She also has a cousin, Jane Ford, who she says is like a second mother who is in hospice with cancer.

“Unfortunately, cancer just doesn't seem to stop. So we're not willing to stop either raising money to maybe find a cure,” McCoy said. “When you have a loved one that has cancer, you just want to do something to help.”

The Relay for Life Cancer Walk is a family event with plenty of activities. Fundraising will go on throughout the evening as well. Additionally, luminaries can be purchased for $5 a piece to help raise funds.

Anyone who wants to volunteer at this year’s cancer walk can contact the Causeys' directly at 334-703-5188. Donations can be made the night of the event or by visiting www.relayforlife.org/leeal.