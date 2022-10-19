Relay For Life of Lee County will begin preparations for April event at Thursday meeting

Relay For Life of Lee County will be hosting a meeting Thursday to start planning the 2023 April event.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Opelika Public Library located on 1100 Glenn Street in Opelika and is open to anyone interested in volunteering in leadership roles, forming fundraising teams or learning more about it.

Lee County’s Relay For Life raises money for the American Cancer Society’s national cancer research initiatives as well as for local programs at East Alabama Health’s Spencer Cancer Center.

Randy Causey, co-chair of Relay For Life Lee County, said this meeting will be used to discuss last year’s event, plan for the 2023 event, explain how people can form a team and to ask for volunteers to fill certain committee positions.

Causey hopes to get feedback on what the organization can do to improve the April event and make it even better than the year before.

The 2021 Relay For Life was the first year it was held after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Causey said there was a good turnout even though they were working to rebuild.

“All we were able to do was a walk, a brief walk, and it really wasn’t a relay event,” he said. “We thought it was real successful considering how little we were really able to do and we didn’t do anything at all in 2020.”

On April 28, 2023, tents will be set up along the Opelika Courthouse Square to fundraise, there will be silent auctions and teams will walk around the square.

During the opening ceremony, Causey said they usually invite cancer survivors to come up front and share their history with cancer including what kind they’ve had and how many years they’ve survived it.

“The point behind that is letting all these people that are beginning to go through the process of trying to recover from cancer see that there is hope out there, that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Causey said.

This gives people the chance to see others who have fought a similar battle and won.

Causey and his wife, Debra, have been a part of Relay For Life for about 28 years. Causey was a co-leader for about 10 years and he and his wife have been co-chairs for the past three years.

Debra is a survivor of breast cancer and Causey has she is now cancer free and healthy.

“We consider survivors heroes,” he said. “These are people who have fought a battle or who are either in the process of fighting that battle. It’s the fight of your life when a physician is administering chemotherapy.”

Causey said most people don’t anticipate getting cancer, so it’s important to bring awareness to the disease so people can recognize the signs, learn about the different types and be prepared to asks doctors questions.

One vital part of fundraising is getting local businesses involved as sponsors. Relay For Life will provided sponsors with a sign that states the business is an American Cancer Society Relay For Life supporter.

Any business that would like to become a sponsor can contact Randy Causey at 334-703-661 or randy.causey@yahoo.com or Debra Causey at 334-703-5188 or debra.causey@yahoo.com.

Any churches or clubs that would like to schedule for a Relay For Life committee member to come and talk about how to form a team can also reach out to Randy or Debra Causey.

For more information visit www.relayforlife.org/leeal.