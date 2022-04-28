Relay for Life returns with in-person event in Lee County

On April 29, Relay for Life of Lee County will make its in-person return after a two-year hiatus, hence this year’s theme “Roaring Back in 2022.”

The local volunteer-run event has been held virtually for the past couple of years due to COVID concerns. But this year Relay is ready to return in person.

This Friday, Lee County citizens can walk around the Lee County Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika to participate in the four-hour event supporting a cure for cancer.

“Cancer hasn’t taken one day off in the past few years when other significant health issues have taken the stage,” said Randy Causey, Relay co-chair, in a press release. “We are excited to be back in downtown Opelika around the courthouse Square and relaying face-to-face.”

The event is open to the public and will include food sales, crafts, a silent auction and a Jail-N-Bail.

The Relay will begin at 6 p.m. The opening Survivor Walk will follow introductions from local cancer survivors.

During the walk, caregivers will join survivors to signify that no one walks alone in their cancer battle. Team members from campsites around the square will be walking, as well.

At 9 p.m., luminaria bags will be lit to remember those who have passed and honor those who are still in the fight. Bags for the luminaria walk can be purchased for $5 in advance or on the night of Relay.

Any money made from the night will go directly towards funding cancer research and patient care programs.

Currently, 32 teams have collected more than $60,000 of the $75,000 goal for the American Cancer Society’s national cancer research initiatives and to local-level programs like those at EAMC’s Spencer Cancer Center.

On April 22, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office presented Lee County Relay for Life with a check for $3,765. Both current and former staff members have been diagnosed with cancer, moving the deputies to raise money throughout November 2021 as part of No Shave November.