Forty-seven years after the disappearance of Auburn student Kyle Clinkscales, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 22-year old’s remains have been positively identified.

The sheriff’s office received the news from the Troup County Coroner’s Office on Sunday.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Clinkscales’ car, a 1974 Ford Pinto Runabout, was found in a creek in Chambers County. The car was then transported to Troup County, Ga., where local investigators along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) processed the vehicle.

The Runabout’s license plate and VIN number both matched with Clinkscales’ missing car. Additionally, Clinkscales’ wallet and 50 different skeletal remains, including a partial skull bone, had been found inside the vehicle.

“Those remains were positively identified as that of Kyle Clinkscales,” said a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office that was released on Sunday. “The Coroner’s Office received this information from the GBI at which time they released it.”

A DNA analysis of the remains was completed by an FBI lab at the request of the GBI.

According to the press release, an official report has not been completed or released by the GBI as relates to the manner of death.

Kyle Wade Clinkscales, originally from LaGrange, Ga., was a student at Auburn University. He disappeared on the night of Jan. 27, 1976. Clinkscales had reportedly left the Moose Club in LaGrange where he worked as a bar tender to drive back to school. However, neither Clinkscales nor his Ford Pinto Runabout ever made it back to Auburn.

While authorities believed the young man had been murdered, his disappearance remained a mystery for 45 years. During the mid-90’s and early 2000’s, tips alleged that two different men, Ray Hyde and Jimmy Jones, had possibly murdered Clinkscales. However, nothing definitive ever materialized in either of those cases.

Information lead Troup County authorities to search a junkyard on Hyde’s property, but nothing was found. Hyde, however, was arrested in connection to felony gun charges.

Two different lakes in Troup County were also drained in the search for Clinkscales. One lake was drained in 1996. The other was drained around 2005. Again, nothing definitive was ever found. Authorities believed the body of Clinkscales was hidden in one of the lakes and removed before they could find it.

Jones was sentenced to prison and incarcerated from September 2007 until January 2013 on charges of giving false and conflicting statements to police regarding Clinkscales’ murder.

Authorities finally got a break on Dec. 7, 2021 when the Runabout was found. Around 11:30 a.m., a trucker driving along Chambers County Road 83 spotted a vehicle partially submerged in a creek alongside the road. The trucker then notified the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

That vehicle turned out to be a white two-door 1974 Pinto Runabout. Once the vehicle was pulled from the water, deputies saw it had a 1976 Troup County license tag. The car was later confirmed to belong to Clinkscales.

In 2021, former Troup County Sheriff Donny Turner, who originally worked the Clinkscales case, told AL.com, “How he got into that creek (where he was found Tuesday), I have no explanation at all… But we do have a person that told us the body was moved out of the lake, put in the car and the top of the car was smashed with a backhoe.”

Photos of the Runabout as it was pulled from the creek indicate a crushed-in roof.

This case remains under investigation.