Remember Mr. Gatti's? The pizza-buffet chain appears headed back to Auburn - and to Opelika

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza appears to be headed to the cities of Auburn and Opelika.

A ‘Mr. Gatti's: Coming soon’ sign is posted to a building located on First Avenue in downtown Opelika, down from Resting Pulse Brewing Company.

According to the pizza chain's website, Opelika and Auburn Mr. Gatti’s Pizza restaurants are listed as coming soon. A Dadeville, Ala., location is also listed as coming soon.

The Auburn location address and anticipated opening date for both restaurants are unknown at this time. Auburn has had at least two different Mr. Gatti's restaurants over the years, one at South Gay Street and one at Opelika Road in the building that currently houses the AT&T store across from Auburn Mall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An amendment to Opelika's future land use map and rezoning request from C-2 to C-1 for 704 First Avenue are on the June 22, Opelika Planning Commission agenda. The address is described as a 4,705 square foot lot, according to the Planning Commission agenda.