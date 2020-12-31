Remembrance project works bring to light Lee County's history of racial violence

During the period of overtly racist oppression of black people in the Jim Crow era following the Confederacy’s defeat and surrender to the United States, thousands of black people were murdered. In Lee County on Nov. 3, 1902, a white mob seized Samuel Harris, a black man who was picking cotton in a field, after two white women reported a robbery in nearby Salem. With no evidence implicating Harris, over 125 white men shot him to death and arrested his pregnant wife Beatrice as an accomplice, though her fate is unknown.

On March 17, 1900, a white teenager reported being startled after seeing Charles Humphries, a black employee of her father, in her room. The next morning a mob of white men went to his home in Phenix City and shot him over 40 times.

These are only the stories in Lee County, and they are the ones Brown and Lee County Remembrance Project co-founder Oliva Nichols want to tell.

“As a mental health counselor, one of my focuses is trauma, not only in how it is passed but how it is passed down from generation to generation,” Brown said. “Addressing that trauma means we have to acknowledge what happened, and that’s really what we highlight and emphasize.”

Nichols said the use of violence was at the root of racial oppression in the past, and those same systems of oppression reverberate into today.