Report: Harvey Updyke dead at 71

Harvey Updyke, the man who poisoned Auburn’s famed Toomer’s Oaks, has died, according to a media report.

Updyke’s son Bear Updyke told AL.com that his father died of natural causes in Louisiana on Thursday afternoon at the age of 71.

Updyke confessed to the 2010 poisoning Auburn’s oak trees, traditionally rolled with toilet paper by Auburn students and fans after a big win, when he called into “The Paul Finebaum Show” in 2011.

Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning the Toomer’s Oaks after Auburn’s 2010 Iron Bowl victory. Judge Jacob Walker ordered Updyke to pay $816,694 in restitution to Auburn University and court costs.

Updyke had paid $8,580 in restitution payments as of Thursday night, according to court documents.

Auburn tried and failed to save the trees, then decided to replace them in 2015. The oak on Magnolia Avenue did not survive the transplant and was replaced in July 2015.

The new tree was then damaged in 2016 by a fire after Auburn’s win against LSU. Jochen Wiest later pleaded guilty to setting fire to toilet paper hanging from the tree.

The 2015 oaks were replaced in February 2017.

