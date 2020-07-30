Report: Harvey Updyke dead at 71

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
Harvey Updyke, the man who poisoned Auburn’s famed Toomer’s Oaks, has died, according to a media report.
Updyke’s son Bear Updyke told AL.com that his father died of natural causes in Louisiana on Thursday afternoon at the age of 71.
Updyke confessed to the 2010 poisoning Auburn’s oak trees, traditionally rolled with toilet paper by Auburn students and fans after a big win, when he called into “The Paul Finebaum Show” in 2011.
Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning the Toomer’s Oaks after Auburn’s 2010 Iron Bowl victory. Judge Jacob Walker ordered Updyke to pay $816,694 in restitution to Auburn University and court costs.
Updyke had paid $8,580 in restitution payments as of Thursday night, according to court documents.
Auburn tried and failed to save the trees, then decided to replace them in 2015. The oak on Magnolia Avenue did not survive the transplant and was replaced in July 2015.
The new tree was then damaged in 2016 by a fire after Auburn’s win against LSU. Jochen Wiest later pleaded guilty to setting fire to toilet paper hanging from the tree.
The 2015 oaks were replaced in February 2017.
Toomer's 1900
Toomer's 1910
Toomer's 1938
Toomer's 1946
Toomer's 1960
Toomer's Corner 1985 AU
Toomer's 2004 - Sugar Bowl
2004 Undeafeted Season Celebration
Toomer's 2011 - National Champs
Toomer's Corner Auburn vs. Vanderbilt
Fans celebrate national championship
Toomer's Oak after poisoning
Toomer's Oak after poisoning
Toomer's celebration
Toomer's Corner BCS championship
Toomer's Oaks
2004 after victory over LSU
Toomer's Corner, the place to be
Toomer's Corner, the place to be
Toomers SEC Championship 2010
2010 SEC Championship Celebration
Toomer's Corner
Toomer's Corner
Toomer's Corner
Toomer's Corner
Toomer's Corner
Toomer's Corner Celebration
Toomer's Corner Celebration
Toomer's Corner Celebration
Toomers Night and Sunday
Toomers Night and Sunday
AUBURN EQUESTRIAN
Removal of oaks at Toomer's Corner
Dufner Roll
Auburn def. A&M Toomer's Roll
Iron Bowl 2013
Auburn fans: SEC Championship 2013
Auburn fans: Toomer's 2013
AU fans gather at Toomer's Corner in memory of Philip Lutzenkirc
AU fans gather at Toomer's Corner in memory of Philip Lutzenkirc
Zach Lutz Toomer's
LSU at Auburn
Toomers Oaks Planting
Toomers Oaks Planting
Toomer's Corner Tree Replaced
Auburn vs. Kentucky 2016
AU Equestrian Rolls Toomers
Toomer's tradition returns
Auburn vs LSU
Burned Toomers Corner Tree
Burned Toomers Corner Tree
Auburn v. Georgia 2017
No. 10 Auburn defeats No. 1 Georgia
Iron Bowl 2017
Iron Bowl 2017
Iron Bowl 2017
Iron Bowl 2017
Iron Bowl 2017
Auburn equestrian 2018
Auburn equestrian 2018
Life of the Party
Fans celebrate at Toomer's Corner
Fans celebrate at Toomer's Corner
Auburn Celebrates SEC Tounament Championship at Toomers Corner
Auburn Celebrates SEC Tounament Championship at Toomers Corner
Auburn fans gather to celebrate Auburn’s 97-80 win over North Carolina
Auburn fans gather to celebrate Auburn’s 97-80 win over North Carolina
Toomer's Corner the day after
Auburn fans celebrate the Tigers' first Final Four appearance
Auburn fans celebrate the Tigers' first Final Four appearance
Auburn fans celebrate the Tigers' first Final Four appearance