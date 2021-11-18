Request to rezone Heath Road land into 1-acre lots gets shot down by Auburn City Council

Citizens of a north Auburn neighborhood won’t be seeing the one-acre residential lots they envisioned in a nearby subdivision on their road after a tied Auburn City Council vote shot down the idea during the council’s Tuesday meeting.

The Council voted against a request to rezone 41.66 acres making up Water Oak Ridge subdivision on Heath Road, a road north of U.S. 280, from rural zoning to large lot residential district zoning. Rural lots are required to be a minimum three acres, but the rezoning would have meant that lots on the road could be a minimum of one acre thus opening the door for up to 40 potential new homes in the community.

The request came from Rayford Keel, who also wanted the city to annex the land if the rezoning was approved. Council members were ultimately divided on the idea after discussion of the lack of a sewer line into the area as well as talk over policy adopted in its U.S. Highway 280 Focus Area Study Plan.

In the study plan, which the Council adopted in early September, council members explicitly chose to keep the land north of U.S. 280 zoned as rural.