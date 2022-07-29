Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance

Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program.

This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to qualifying citizens and income-eligible households who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, citizens must live in Lee County but outside the Auburn-Opelika area, must have a low or extremely low income, must have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19 and must provide all required documentation.

“The total maximum award will not exceed $1,500 and can cover up to three months' past due expenses,” according to a release from Alabama Rural Ministry, a local non-profit, faith-based organization focused on affordable housing, home repair and children’s ministry.

Funding for the program was provided to the Lee County Commission by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs' COVID-19 Grant Program in July of 2021. Since then, the commission and Alabama Rural Ministry have helped eight households with rent, mortgage and utilities.

The Lee County Commission received about $450,000 in grant money and still has funds left to give to citizens who qualify for the assistance.

Lawton Vallely, case manager at Alabama Rural Ministry, encourages citizens of rural Lee County who need assistance to enroll in the program. Assistance will be available until funds run out.

Vallely said the application process can take up to a couple of weeks depending on how prepared the candidate is. Candidates will need documentation of their taxes; a COVID verification, which could include a documentation of a positive COVID test or proof of being laid off from work; and proof of a decrease in income.

“Anyone who does want to apply, having your taxes together and making sure you’re caught up on your taxes is important,” Vallely said. “Then, really, any documentation that you’ve saved from when your job laid you off or let you go is also helpful.”

Vallely said she will help candidates fill out the application.

“It’s already been a year, so the sooner you apply the better,” Vallely said. “It was only guaranteed for a year, so we want to try to help as many more people as we can.”

For more information about applications and eligibility requirements visit www.arm-al.org/covidassistance. To apply, call Vallely at 334-501-4276 EXT 500 or email lawton@arm-al.org.

Residences of Auburn and Opelika who need assistance will be directed to similar programs available through their city.