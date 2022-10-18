‘Resilience from the stage’: Opelika welcomes Kyiv City Ballet company from Ukraine and performance of ‘Swan Lake’

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Phillip Preston, director of East Alabama Arts, said he was looking for a way to bring attention to the situation through the performing arts center.

That’s when he heard about Kyiv City Ballet, a dance troupe from Ukraine that unknowingly got on the last flight out of the country. The day before Russia invaded, the company landed in Paris, France, to begin a tour.

The country of France sheltered them and the company decided to continue performing throughout France, Europe and now the United States.

Preston made a phone call and was able to schedule Kyiv City Ballet to perform a full-scale production of ‘Swan Lake’ in Opelika.

The company of 33 will perform once at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$59 and are available online at eastalabamaarts.org.

Preston said it’s a rare experience to see a full-length ‘Swan Lake’ in the theater and it will be the first time it’s presented at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts.

“Some people say music is the universal language and it is, but in that sense, all of the arts are. We’ve had artists in humanity from the beginning of time,” Preston said. “It’s the way human beings express themselves and you create meaning in terms of how you relate to other people.”

Preston said art is the highest form of self-expression and the Kyiv City Ballet tour is about showcasing brave Ukrainians who are fighting to keep their freedom, national identity and integrity as a nation.

‘We are strong’

Kyiv City Ballet founder and director Ivan Kozlov was born in 1982 and grew up in Kyiv, Ukraine, in a family of ballet dancers. Both of his parents were ballet artists.

Kozlov attended college at Kyiv State Choreographic School then started performing with famous ballet troupes in Kyiv and across the world where he had leading parts in numerous performances.

By 2012, he created his own dance company, Kyiv City Ballet, which has toured dozens of countries and 4 continents so far.

On Feb. 23, 2022, Kozlov and the dance troupe were on their way to Paris, France, for a standard tour that was expected to last about three weeks.

But around 5 a.m. phones started ringing and everything changed.

“On the first night we were on the tour, we figured out that the invasion had begun, that Ukraine had been bombed by Russia,” Kozlov said. “That was scary. Everything was like a fog. We were shocked. We didn’t know what to do.”

Kozlov and the other members of the group immediately began contacting their families and switching on the news channel.

“It was very hard to believe. It was very hard to understand what was going on,” Kozlov said. “Talked to our parents and they said, ‘Yes, this is a war started.’”

Kozlov’s entire family remains in the Ukraine except for his wife Ekaterina Kozlova who is the deputy director of the ballet company. They have been in constant contact with their relatives.

Even though everyone felt panic and fear for their loved ones still in Ukraine, Kozlov said they continued to move forward with rehearsals and performances.

Kozlov said the dancers are handling the situation together as a family. When someone receives bad news, they have the comfort and support from the entire troupe. When someone receives good news, everyone celebrates together.

“Thanks to French government, they helped us a lot,” Kozlov said. “We stayed in France, (and) we had an opportunity to work there, to keep performing, to keep creating new performances. After that we’ve been invited to the United States to tour.”

This is their first American tour, which encompasses 15 cities around the country with one being Opelika. They have already been to cities including Chicago, New York and Fort Worth, Texas.

Before stopping in Opelika, they will perform at the Montgomery Performing Arts in Montgomery on Oct. 18, and afterwards they will have three performances left on the tour.

During the tour so far, Kozlov said they’ve met people with open hearts willing to help however they can.

Kozlov and his dancers have not returned to Ukraine since February. He said they could return, but it’s not safe and they wouldn’t be able to work.

“Here we have an opportunity to show Ukraine from the stage,” he said. “We can show that Ukraine is unbeatable and strong and show resilience of Ukrainians from the stage. The show must go on whatever happens.”

Through their performances, they also want to show the way the world should be without war.

“This is the way we try to fight from the stage. We’re trying to show that Ukrainians are part of the world,” he said.

According to a press release from Keith Sherman and Associates, the tour has been critically acclaimed with standing ovations nightly.

The company has four ballet programs that they have been performing across the country including ‘Swan Lake,’ ‘Thoughts,’ ‘Tribute to Peace’ and ‘Men of Kyiv.’

‘The New York Times’ wrote, “Critic’s Pick! Resilience Takes The Stage,” and ‘The Chicago Sun Times’ said, “The Kyiv City Ballet brings youthful zest. They made it clear that Ukraine is indeed a distinctive nation, proud of itself and confident of its place in the world. The cheering audience heartily agreed.”

Preston said the Opelika community has a history of turning up to support those who can’t return to their county as well as a history of making newcomers feel welcome. He is hopeful that the community will again “turn out in mass” to welcome the Ukrainians.

“People have found a connection to Opelika from all places around the world and we’re really proud of that, but it’s not just the arts association, it’s the community,” Preston said.

East Alabama Arts will be hosting another Ukrainian group on Jan. 21, 2023, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine.

Donations for the Ukrainian war relief effort can be made to Operation White Stork at www.operationwhitestork.org. Operation White Stork is a veteran-led, rapid response, humanitarian organization that takes its name from the national bird of Ukraine. White Stork’s programs evacuate women and children, the elderly and their pets; directly supplies hospitals; and provides first aid kits to the defense forces of Ukraine.