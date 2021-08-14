Return of Auburn students and the prospect of football season bring hope for economic stability

“We have come through the pandemic as a city very well, but what I do know is that there are many small businesses in our town, which are the heart and soul of our business community, that have struggled because life has been different,” Anders said. “They are hoping for a full seven-game football schedule, they are hoping for a regular pace of life with our college students to shore their business back up and bring stability.”

Hans van der Reijden, managing director of The Hotel at Auburn University, said the hotel was fully booked for the first 17 days of August with students and their parents coming to the university to move in as well as people becoming more willing to travel now that vaccines are readily available.

“It’s graduation, it’s move-in, it's rush, and I think it’s just such a shot in the arm to see this energy return to campus,” Van der Reijden said. “We thrive off it, we love it. … For us to see them returning to town, it’s exciting.”

The hospitality and tourism industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and Van der Reijden said the traffic and business this year was completely different than last year’s.