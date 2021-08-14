Return of Auburn students and the prospect of football season bring hope for economic stability

While downtown Auburn saw a definite increase in traffic as Auburn students began coming back to the university this past week for move-in, the return of students to campus is a sign of hope for some businesses after the losses they’ve suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim Wirth, co-owner of the Collegiate Hotel, said business at her boutique hotel has been “night and day” when compared to the same time last year.
“We felt the economic impact of students not being here, but in general, people were wary about travelling and staying in a hotel room,” Wirth said. “Hopefully we’ve turned a corner.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said the heart of a college town like Auburn is the thousands of young people that come through the university and help provide economic health to local businesses.
“A number of our businesses are really centered around student participation in those businesses," Anders said. "A number of places to live are based upon students renting those cottages, homes, duplexes and apartments.”
While Anders said the city of Auburn fared better economically than other cities over the course of the pandemic, he recognizes that many local businesses have struggled as a result of it and hopes the students’ return will help provide them with financial stability again.
“We have come through the pandemic as a city very well, but what I do know is that there are many small businesses in our town, which are the heart and soul of our business community, that have struggled because life has been different,” Anders said. “They are hoping for a full seven-game football schedule, they are hoping for a regular pace of life with our college students to shore their business back up and bring stability.”
Hans van der Reijden, managing director of The Hotel at Auburn University, said the hotel was fully booked for the first 17 days of August with students and their parents coming to the university to move in as well as people becoming more willing to travel now that vaccines are readily available.
“It’s graduation, it’s move-in, it's rush, and I think it’s just such a shot in the arm to see this energy return to campus,” Van der Reijden said. “We thrive off it, we love it. … For us to see them returning to town, it’s exciting.”
The hospitality and tourism industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and Van der Reijden said the traffic and business this year was completely different than last year’s.
“Last year in August, there was no vaccine yet and we did not know what was going to happen and cases were spiking,” Van der Reijden said. “For our industry, I think it’s going to take time to return to normal. … But I'm hopeful that the trend for occupancy we’ve been seeing for the last four months is going to continue.”
Like Van der Reijden, Wirth said she has high hopes for the future of her business now that students are coming back.
“I think it’s a combination of people feeling more comfortable travelling, football season and the pent-up demand for that, and we have a new coach,” Wirth said. “I tell people that maybe 2021 will be our Roaring Twenties this fall as far as people wanting to get out. We’re definitely optimistic.”
While Anders, too, is hopeful for the future, he said he’s been telling people the best way to ensure the community continues to thrive is by getting vaccinated.
“Please go get a vaccine," he said. "That’s the best way that we as a community can prevent the Delta variant from overtaking our quality of life. All of us want to enjoy the energy that comes from our college students. All of us want to enjoy the fun, family, fellowship and excitement that comes from football weekends. We don’t want anything to take away from that.”