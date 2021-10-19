Return of National Night Out brings northwest Auburn community, police together

Neighbors met neighbors and their local law enforcement Monday afternoon as National Night Out returned to northwest Auburn after being canceled last year. The event featured games, inflatables and booths for local area resource and advocacy groups.
Auburn is just one participant in the National Night Out initiative, which aims to strengthen relations between local police and community neighborhoods in all 50 states as well as highlight police and community support programs.
The Auburn Housing Authority has been the chief organizer since the first gathering was hosted in 2012, with the celebration set up in the city’s public Ridgecrest housing adjacent to the AHA’s administrative office.
“Over the last few years, there’s been this negative perception with the African-American community and police, (but) it’s not about that today,” said Sharon Tolbert, CEO of the AHA. “We’re trying to change the image of our law enforcement and to build those positive relationships with the Housing Authority.”
Police officers and residents chatted, ate pizza and danced to music from a DJ as children played and took part in a poster contest.
Clarence Stewart, assistant police chief of the Auburn Police Division, said he saw a lot of smiles as he met and greeted residents and discussed local issues with them, including maintaining positive relationships with law enforcement.
“We’re constantly trying to bridge the gap to work with all the communities here,” Stewart said. “I think that we have a good relationship with the majority of everyone in the communities around here as well, and so this is just another opportunity for us to increase that.”
Some citizens learned about programs at the Auburn Public Library, resources like the Opelika-based Domestic Violence Intervention Center and employment opportunities with local organizations.
“I’m going to have a job after this,” said Jatasha Thomas, a northwest Auburn resident who’s lived in the area for nine years and has visited nearly every National Night Out event AHA has put toher.
Thomas brought along her 9-year-old daughter, Jazia, who said she loved jumping in bounce houses and meeting Aubie, who appeared at the event.
Camila Collier, 39, another citizen from the area, took part in National Night Out with her two daughters and said she appreciated having a chance to know her neighbors and the city better as temperatures become milder.
“It’s a great day, and it’s not too cold like it was this morning,” she said.
One participating organization representative, Carmen Crenshaw, was familiar with the neighborhood. Crenshaw grew up in northwest Auburn and now serves as a specialist for Independent Rights and Resources, a Montgomery-based nonprofit that aids Alabamians with disabilities in 18 southeast Alabama counties.
“A lot of people were pleased that we were here because they didn’t know there was a place like this,” Crenshaw said. “It’s sad to say, but when families mistreat people and Social Security doesn’t pay their bills, we step in, pay their mortgage, we pay their rent, we pay their electricity bills and they a stipend every week.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders could be seen talking with every table and chatting with families. He said he feels the event has become a valuable networking tool between residents, the city and the Auburn Police Division.
“It’s important to me that we to try to show the citizens that live here in northwest Auburn that their neighborhood is important to all of us; it’s the home of Drake (Middle) School, it’s the home of the Boykin Community Center and … it’s the home of the Neighborhood Night Out,” he said. “Hopefully when the day is over, (people will) sit back and reflect … that people came toher to provide something for the children of our community.”