Return of National Night Out brings northwest Auburn community, police together

“We’re constantly trying to bridge the gap to work with all the communities here,” Stewart said. “I think that we have a good relationship with the majority of everyone in the communities around here as well, and so this is just another opportunity for us to increase that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some citizens learned about programs at the Auburn Public Library, resources like the Opelika-based Domestic Violence Intervention Center and employment opportunities with local organizations.

“I’m going to have a job after this,” said Jatasha Thomas, a northwest Auburn resident who’s lived in the area for nine years and has visited nearly every National Night Out event AHA has put toher.

Thomas brought along her 9-year-old daughter, Jazia, who said she loved jumping in bounce houses and meeting Aubie, who appeared at the event.

Camila Collier, 39, another citizen from the area, took part in National Night Out with her two daughters and said she appreciated having a chance to know her neighbors and the city better as temperatures become milder.

“It’s a great day, and it’s not too cold like it was this morning,” she said.