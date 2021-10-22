Right at home: These students went way out of state to attend Auburn University

“My mom fell in love with the school as much as I did,” DeSilva said. “I had to convince her not to move down here with me, but I won’t be surprised if she ends up moving here next year.”

DeSilva said her dad John had never seen Auburn either, until he helped her move in. Once he saw the school, DeSilva said, he stopped nagging her about not choosing Ohio State.

“My dad was so proud that I was accepted into Auburn, but he was also just proud of that fact that I finished high school because he didn’t,” she said.

While DeSilva said it has been a big adjustment moving to Auburn for college, she’s been able to make new friends and she feels she has become part of the Auburn family.

She works out with a women’s fitness organization on campus called CHAARG, which stands for Changing Health, Attitudes, + Actions to Recreate Girls. She has also become a big fan of going to Auburn football games.

Being an only child and the youngest in her extended family, the distance has been tough on her family, but DeSilva said they continue to support her even though they’re far away.

Once a month her parents send her care packages and her grandma will send notes and cards.

“My parents and my grandma are just happy I found a home here," she said. "They’re all convinced that I’m never going to come back home because of how much I love it here."