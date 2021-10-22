Right at home: These students went way out of state to attend Auburn University

Auburn University has always been close to home for Jackson Hyde-White, a junior in mass communications, and his family.
Just not literally.
Hyde-White decided to follow in his mother's and grandfather's footsteps and attend Auburn, even though it's about a four-day drive from his home in Santa Monica, Calif.
He says his love for the university and the Auburn family grew once he started attending, and other out-of-state students, including Ariel Gurland of West Caldwell, N.J., and Ashley DeSilva of Chicago, Ill., have similar stories.
Students from all over the country have found Auburn University to be their college home. This fall the university has enrolled students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, as well as more than 100 other countries.
No matter where they’re from, many of these students say they've fallen in love with the history and traditions of Auburn and the family atmosphere.
Third Generation Legacy
This year, Jackson Hyde-White, who comes from a line of Auburn graduates and athletes, joined the club volleyball team at Auburn to carry on the family legacy.
His mother, Shelly Hyde-White, grew up in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Auburn in 1992.
Shelly was a part of Hall of Fame Coach Joe Ciampi’s women’s basketball team and went to the Final Four in 1989. She walked on and got a scholarship for her last three years.
“I ended up getting hurt, but Coach Ciampi kept me on as a manager,” Shelly said. “It was an amazing program and it really made me feel like part of the school.”
Shelly’s father, Paul Bovert, graduated high school in Florida and was recruited to play baseball at Auburn in the late 1960s. He graduated from Auburn in 1968.
Bovert, a left-handed pitcher, was on the first Auburn baseball team to go to the College World Series, in 1967.
“His claim to fame is that he gave up a home run to Reggie Jackson who went on to have a Hall of Fame career,” said Alex Hyde-White, Jackson's father.
The Hyde-Whites moved to Santa Monica, Calif., in 1996, before Jackson was born.
Shelly said that they never really intended for Jackson to go to Auburn, but she remembers when he was in fifth grade he had to do a project on a college and he chose Auburn.
His sophomore year in high school, Jackson was recruited by Joe Aistrup, an Auburn political science professor and former dean of the college of liberal arts, and in 2019 he officially became a freshman at Auburn University.
“Auburn geographically is far away but personally and emotionally it’s very close to home,” Alex said.
When they moved Jackson from California to Auburn, they rented a 23-foot Cruise America RV to drive across the country.
“It was a bucket list vacation that we wouldn’t have been able to do if Jackson didn’t choose to go to Auburn,” his father said.
Since then, they have driven across the country three times, stopping to see the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, Shiloh Battlefield in Tennessee, and many other places.
“We live in an amazing country," Shelly said. "Especially in times like these with political upheaval and a pandemic, we can still drive across the country and see amazing things.
"In a way, it’s all thanks to Auburn that we’ve been able to travel.”
‘Love at first sight’
Ariel Gurland heard about Auburn University from his father, who was familiar with the football and basketball teams and certain star players. “Being from the Northeast and living in New Jersey my whole life, all I knew about Auburn was that it’s an SEC football school in Alabama,” James Gurland said. “The first thing that came to mind was Charles Barkley and Bo Jackson.”
When Ariel started applying to colleges last year, Auburn was on the list.
“He’s always been interested in the South because he’s a foodie, a history buff and a huge sports fan,” Gurland said. “We knew he was going to go to school south of the Mason-Dixon Line.”
In February, Gurland and his wife Leslie took their son on a tour of colleges that started in North Carolina and extended all the way to Texas, but an ice storm ended up shutting down Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi for part of that time.
After working around the storm to tour the different colleges, the last school they visited was Auburn University, and Gurland said it was love at first sight for his son.
“That was scary weather last February, but it was also divine intervention,” he said.
The minute they walked into their hotel in Auburn, Gurland said he felt a sense of comfort. The next day during the tour of campus, that feeling grew stronger.
“Our tour guide Hadley Hutchinson was amazing," he said. "She was open and honest and told us about all the traditions. I could see on Ariel’s face he wanted to go here,” he said.
Once Ariel told his parents he’d decided to go to Auburn, Gurland got emotional because he knew it was the right place for his son.
“I was so impressed with how the school communicated with us,” he said. “Ariel even got a postcard from Hadley, our tour guide, and it was so genuine.”
Gurland said a lot of people thought they were crazy for letting their son attend school in Alabama because of the distance and the family's Jewish faith.
“This is where being in the Northeast we’ve developed stereotypes of what the South is, but we were extremely wrong,” he said. “We’ve been embraced and welcomed by everyone we’ve met. The feeling of family is strong and we know Auburn will take care of Ariel.”
‘It felt like home’
Ashley DeSilva knew she wanted a fresh start after attending high school in the Chicago suburbs.
She started researching schools offering her desired major, molecular biology, and she discovered Auburn University.
While growing up in Des Plaines, Ill., DeSilva only knew about Auburn’s football team.
“When I toured Auburn, it sounds cheesy, but it felt like home,” said DeSilva, a freshman. “Besides the great programs and staff, I fell in love with the traditions, the campus, the people and especially Aubie.”
DeSilva and her mom Kelly twice drove 13 hours to tour Auburn, and after the second time DeSilva knew without a doubt she needed to go to Auburn.
“My mom fell in love with the school as much as I did,” DeSilva said. “I had to convince her not to move down here with me, but I won’t be surprised if she ends up moving here next year.”
DeSilva said her dad John had never seen Auburn either, until he helped her move in. Once he saw the school, DeSilva said, he stopped nagging her about not choosing Ohio State.
“My dad was so proud that I was accepted into Auburn, but he was also just proud of that fact that I finished high school because he didn’t,” she said.
While DeSilva said it has been a big adjustment moving to Auburn for college, she’s been able to make new friends and she feels she has become part of the Auburn family.
She works out with a women’s fitness organization on campus called CHAARG, which stands for Changing Health, Attitudes, + Actions to Recreate Girls. She has also become a big fan of going to Auburn football games.
Being an only child and the youngest in her extended family, the distance has been tough on her family, but DeSilva said they continue to support her even though they’re far away.
Once a month her parents send her care packages and her grandma will send notes and cards.
“My parents and my grandma are just happy I found a home here," she said. "They’re all convinced that I’m never going to come back home because of how much I love it here."