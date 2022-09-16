'Right off the mannequin': Auburn boutiques scramble to stock enough orange game-day outfits

Nobody may know what this year's staple fall fashion color will be, but Auburn fans know what the color is for this weekend, and they are going all in.

It's orange.

Auburn University has asked fans to wear orange and support the “All Auburn, All Orange” theme at Saturday's football game against Penn State.

Orange is typically one of the scarcest colors for game-day outfits, but don’t worry, boutiques in downtown Auburn are well-stocked for the weekend.

“It’s harder when you have a color theme because when we buy our game-day clothes, it’s a little difficult to find just orange clothes,” said Shelby Cohan, general manager and buyer for Charming Oaks.

Because of the orange theme, Charming Oaks and other boutiques have been selling out of orange skirts, rompers and blouses.

“People want orange. We’ve sold out of this one orange romper three times already, and we just placed another order for it,” said Ellie Davis, store leader of Ellie Clothing Boutique. “It usually takes a few days to get our orders.”

Karstin Brewis, assistant part-time manager of Wrapsody, acknowledged that boutiques benefit from having a designated fan color for Auburn home games.

“Downtown boutiques definitely profit off of color-themed games because of how busy we are," Brewis said. "On Friday, every worker is on the floor selling clothes, which is not something we do every day."

Now approaching the third game in an opening stretch of five back-to-back home games, fans are tending to buy their next game-day outfit at the beginning of each week.

And often, the color is more important than the article of clothing.

“We’ve been selling stuff that wasn’t meant to be game-day clothes, but since it’s orange, people have to have it,” Cohan said.

Each boutique has a different way of promoting their orange game days clothes. Ellie Clothing and Charming Oaks show off their outfits on social media while Wrapsody uses an age-old trick to draw people in: window shopping.

“I’ve had to change the mannequin three times today because of people seeing the outfit from the road, loving it and buying it right off the mannequin,” Brewis said.

All three of the boutiques said Thursday was their busiest day of the week so far but were expecting an even better Friday with Come Home to the Corner, which features live music and extended shopping hours downtown.

“We love Fridays with Come Home to the Corner; it’s so much fun," Cohan said. "We get a lot of people in town visiting, and not just the Auburn students we see everyday."