Risk of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds Monday night, Tuesday morning in Auburn-Opelika

The Auburn-Opelika area could see dangerous weather overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Rita Smith said she and her staff would be up overnight monitoring local weather; however, as of 9 p.m. Monday, she wasn't expecting a major event like damaging winds or a tornado."

"As of right now, I don't expect any kind of tornado watch," she said.

The area is, however, under a marginal risk for tornadoes and other dangerous weather conditions from midnight until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s a weather system approaching and it’s expected to bring a line of rain and thunderstorms across Central Alabama tonight and early Tuesday morning,” said Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Birmingham. “Down there towards Lee County, it looks like conditions should gradually become less conducive for organized severe weather, so down that way we have a one out of five, so marginal risk for severe storms.”