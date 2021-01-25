Risk of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds Monday night, Tuesday morning in Auburn-Opelika

The Auburn-Opelika area could see dangerous weather overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.
Lee County Emergency Management Director Rita Smith said she and her staff would be up overnight monitoring local weather; however, as of 9 p.m. Monday, she wasn't expecting a major event like damaging winds or a tornado."
"As of right now, I don't expect any kind of tornado watch," she said.
The area is, however, under a marginal risk for tornadoes and other dangerous weather conditions from midnight until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“There’s a weather system approaching and it’s expected to bring a line of rain and thunderstorms across Central Alabama tonight and early Tuesday morning,” said Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Birmingham. “Down there towards Lee County, it looks like conditions should gradually become less conducive for organized severe weather, so down that way we have a one out of five, so marginal risk for severe storms.”
The storms are expected to arrive in Auburn and Opelika at about 4 a.m. with a minor possibility of damaging winds and conditions favorable to tornado formation, said Satterwhite. He added that the tornado risk in Lee County was less likely than in other parts of the state.
Satterwhite said he encourages those who live in the area to have multiple ways of receiving warnings and weather updates both tonight and as the spring storm season approaches and to not silence cell phones overnight.
“This is our first severe weather in a while, and we are approaching our Spring severe weather season, and in March and April we typically get more severe storms so everyone should make sure they have a preparedness plan in place,” Satterwhite said.