Risk of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds overnight in Auburn-Opelika

The Auburn-Opelika area could see dangerous weather conditions, including damaging winds and tornadoes, overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

The area is under a marginal risk for tornadoes and other dangerous weather conditions from midnight until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s a weather system approaching and it’s expected to bring a line of rain and thunderstorms across Central Alabama tonight and early Tuesday morning,” Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Birmingham, said. “Down there towards Lee County, it looks like conditions should gradually become less conducive for organized severe weather, so down that way we have a one out of five, so marginal risk for severe storms.”

The storms are expected to arrive in Auburn and Opelika at about 4 a.m. with damaging, straight-line winds with the possibility of a tornado, Satterwhite said, but said the formation of a tornado in Lee County was less likely than in other parts of the state.

Satterwhite said he encourages those who live in the area to have multiple ways of receiving warnings and weather updates both tonight and as the spring storm season approaches and to not silence cell phones overnight.