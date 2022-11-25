Rivals to kidney donor: Friendship between Auburn fan and Alabama fan provided opportunity for life-saving kidney transplant

The football teams of Auburn University and the University of Alabama have been archrivals for nearly 129 years. The first Iron Bowl game was held in 1893 in Birmingham, which Auburn won 32-22, and since then fans on both sides have shown their passion for their team and resentment for the other.

One day in 2004, Rebecca Colantuno walked into a fitness gym in Pottstown, Pa., wearing the colors of her alma mater, an Auburn t-shirt.

Colantuno, 49, graduated from Auburn University in 1996 and had several relatives attend the university. She even got a matching Auburn tattoo with her college roommate. Her friend has the word ‘war’ and she has the word ‘eagle’ on her wrist. Colantuno stayed in Auburn for a few years before she and her family moved to Conshohocken, Pa.

The gym, The Maxx Fitness, was owned by Chad Watkins. Watkins, 45, is a lifelong fan of Alabama. He never attended the university, but he had several relatives who did.

Watkins spotted Colantuno right when she walked in the gym and asked, “Why you wearing that trash shirt?”

“I just walked in, wore my Auburn shirt, and he just started harassing because Bama fans can’t not harass when they see an Auburn person,” Colantuno laughed. “From that point on, we just clicked. We’ve been friends for 18 years now.”

The two continued to grow their friendship, which involved lots of banter and laughter.

Colantuno, her husband Damon and their four kids and Watkins, his wife Kristy and their four kids soon became family friends.

The first time they decided to watch an Iron Bowl game together was in 2013, and Colantuno said it was the first time she’d ever watched a game with an Alabama fan before.

“After the game, it was funny because we won in that last second, and I looked at him and was like, ‘You’re just a bad country song. We beat your team and I took your dog,’” Colantuno teased. Watkins recently rehomed one of his dogs with Colantuno and her family.

Kidney failure

A few months later, Watkins said he became seriously ill, was in a coma for about three-and-a-half months and his organs started to shut down.

“About a year and a half later, I was in the need for dialysis because I started retaining so much fluid to the point where I was over 500 pounds just riddled with fluid,” Watkins said.

Dialysis is a treatment for people whose kidneys are failing that removes blood and transfers it to a machine that filters waste products from the blood.

Watkins said once he started dialysis treatment he was put on a wait list for a kidney transplant, which is a process that would take years. After he lost the required weight to qualify for the procedure, he began to consider if he should tell people.

“I’m very, very guarded, don’t like opening up and I don’t like asking for anything,” Watkins said. “I didn’t want anybody to look at me differently or treat me differently.”

Eventually, Watkins decided we would start a Facebook page asking for a kidney donor, but he didn’t publish it. Finally, his wife told him to publish it because people won’t know unless he does.

“So one day I just mustered up some courage and hit publish, and about three hours later had a bunch of hits,” Watkins said. “The outpouring of love and affection and people that were genuinely asking about getting tested, like I said, I would never have expected from.”

Colantuno said she found out about the situation from the social media page and went ahead and got tested to see if she’d be a match.

“The testing came back a couple weeks later that there was like a perfect match and that we could just continue on with the testing and make sure things were good,” Colantuno said.

“When she told me, I said, ‘No, I’m not going to accept it,’ and she said, ‘Well, it’s not up to you,’” Watkins said with a laugh.

Watkins said he didn’t want to have an emotional connection to the donor because he was fearful about what would happen if something went wrong of it they started having help problems themselves.

On July 20, 2022, the morning of the surgery, Watkins asked Colantuno if she was sure she wanted to go through with it and she said there was no way she was going to back out.

“I love him and his family and his kids,” she said. “They mean the world to me, which was why this was a no-brainer because of that. It didn’t faze me to just do it. He needed to have it.”

Colantuno was released from Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia four days later, but Watkins had to stay until the kidney was working properly and it was certain his body wasn’t rejecting it, which was a total of 24 days.

“It was just taking a while to wake up production wise, so that was a difficult time,” Colantuno said. “It was emotionally difficult for me because I felt like I was failing him.”

This time Watkins was confident and comforted Colantuno, and sure enough, the kidney started working properly.

“I think the best part of who Chad is is his kidney at this point in time. He has an Auburn kidney, and it’s going to make him classy from this point forward,” Colantuno teased. “He’s going to live forever now because he’s got an Auburn kidney. I grew it specifically for him.”

Now, these two friends are planning to get matching tattoos as an outward sign of their internal connection. The design will be the kidney awareness ribbon with the words “fearless and true,” which is part of the Auburn fight song.

“She gave me the gift of life. What can I complain about?” Watkins said. “It’s an easy trade.”

Watkins and Colantuno both have experience in powerlifting, but Colantuno is primarily a runner and Watkins was a former football player at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.

Colantuno recently finished the Chicago Marathon in October, and Watkins has set a goal to join her in a 5K run in the future.

They also hope to spread awareness through their story. They said people who are looking for a living donor have to look for one mostly on their own, acting as their own marketing firm.

As for those considering becoming donors, Colantuno said she wants people to know that they will be able to go back to the normal things they were doing before the surgery. She ran a marathon 10 weeks after her surgery.

“Don’t be afraid to ask,” Watkins advised those who are in need of a transplant.

“And donors don’t be afraid to donate,” Colantuno added.

Watkins, Colantuno and their families are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving Day together this year, and as for watching the Iron Bowl game together, they said they’ll have to see if they still like each other.