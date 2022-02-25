 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road closures this weekend: Closures coming to downtown Auburn and Opelika
  • Updated
Beads and other goodies are tossed from a float during the Krewe de Tigris parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in downtown Auburn.

 Emily Enfinger/For the O-A News

Streets are closing this weekend in both downtown Auburn and downtown Opelika due to an event-filled weekend in the area.

Auburn will see streets closed downtown on Saturday during the Mardi Gras parade, and streets in downtown Opelika will be closed Sunday due to a bike race.

On Saturday, the Krewe de Tigris Mardi Gras Parade is closing downtown Auburn streets starting at 1 p.m. until after the parade ends. The parade starts at 3 p.m.

South College and Gay Street will both be closed between Thach Avenue and Tichenor Avenue. The parade is set to start on Thach by Samford Lawn, turn onto Gay then turn onto Tichenor near Cheeburger Cheeburger to get back onto College, then loop back to where it began.

All those involved streets will be closed and they’ll be reopened after the parade.

On Sunday in downtown Opelika, the Auburn University club cycling team, the Auburn Flyers, is hosting their annual Auburn Flyers Cycling Weekend.

The race will run in a loop along North Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue between 10th Street and 7th Street.

North Railroad Avenue is near the railroad tracks downtown and runs in front of Red Clay Brewing and Whistle Stop Bottle Brew among other businesses. It’s the on the opposite side of the railroad tracks from Irish Bred Pub, Rock N’ Roll Pinball and Niffer’s Opelika.

The race route will run one block in the other direction, running in front of CyberZone and Resting Pulse Brewing.

The involved roads will be closed Sunday starting at 7 a.m. and will reopen following the conclusion of the day’s race at around 2 p.m.

