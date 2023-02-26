The Broadway National Tour of Hairspray is coming to the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn, and among the cast is Opelika native Addison Garner, who plays Velma Von Tussle.

Performances will be on Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, but range from $35 to $90. Visit the Gogue Center website to purchase tickets.

Garner, 30, has played the Velma character since 2018, first on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, and after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Broadway National Tour.

During the uncertainty the pandemic brought those with careers in performing arts, Garner moved home where she worked four jobs to stay afloat and auditioned from her living room until she landed the part as Velma.

This is her second year touring the country with this group, and she said she’s excited to have the opportunity to perform in her hometown. Last year the closest to home she performed was Columbus, Ga.

“To actually be in my hometown is something that I have been looking forward to this whole tour because these are the people that saw me from where I started,” Garner said.

If you ask her parents, Garner said she came out of the womb making noise and singing. Growing up, she took dance classes and often put her two younger siblings in costumes making up shows and performances.

Garner found her passion for acting in the eighth grade when she played the lead role in the musical “Annie.”

“I always had loved dancing and singing, but putting it all together in musical form was when I really fell in love with that,” she said. “The Opelika High School theater department is really where I thrived in high school.”

Garner took every opportunity to perform in musicals in high school and went on to pursue a musical theater degree at the University of Mobile. She got her first role in “Mary Poppins” at the Red Mountain Theatre Company in Birmingham, and later after accepting roles on two different cruise lines, moved to New York.

“I always credit my success in my career thus far to Revel Gholston,” Garner said. “He was my theater teacher in high school, and he is the one who ultimately gave me a chance when I was 14 and scared to death.”

Garner described him as one of her biggest cheerleaders besides her parents Trip and Tamera Garner and the rest of her family.

“I’m very excited to bring my road family to my hometown family and for them to experience Auburn and Toomer’s Corner and all the fun college town things that they’re going to get to experience,” Garner said.

She plans to pass out a list of recommendations to her cast members with some of her favorite spots in the Auburn-Opelika area. The list so far includes downtown Auburn and Opelika, Mama Mocha’s Coffee, Side Track Coffee, Toomer’s Corner and local chicken finger restaurants like Guthrie’s, Breezeway and Jim Bob’s.

There are 13 returning cast members from last year, and Garner said she knows she’ll be lifelong friends with them as well as the new cast members who joined this year’s tour.

Garner said her friendships with the cast make it difficult to play the villain, especially because Velma is “nasty to the majority of the characters,” but she said it’s also fun to embody someone completely different from herself.

“I think what’s so special about ‘Hairspray’ is that no matter what you’re going through in your normal life, you come and you leave feeling happy, you leave feeling encouraged, you leave feeling like you just attended a big dance party,” Garner said.

In each city they’ve performed, Garner said every night people are on their feet at the end of the show clapping and dancing.

“I think that’s what has always been so special about ‘Hairspray’ is that it brings about such a strong message that’s filled with hope and people need that in this day and age,” she said.

Garner is a firm believer that art changes lives and the pandemic helped people realize just how important art, like musical theater, is.