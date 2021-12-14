Roadwork alert: Avoid this stretch of Glenn Avenue through Friday

The City of Auburn asks drivers to avoid the eastbound lane of Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas streets if possible the rest of this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This area will be closed from Dec. 13 -17 for construction between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

The Hub development will be pouring sidewalks along Glenn Avenue and drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the area.

The City of Auburn said in a release that “two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the work.”