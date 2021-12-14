 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roadwork alert: Avoid this stretch of Glenn Avenue through Friday
0 Comments
top story

Roadwork alert: Avoid this stretch of Glenn Avenue through Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Closure (copy)

This week, Dec. 13-17, the eastbound lane of Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas streets will be closed for the construction of a sidewalk. 

 O-A News file

The City of Auburn asks drivers to avoid the eastbound lane of Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas streets if possible the rest of this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This area will be closed from Dec. 13 -17 for construction between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

The Hub development will be pouring sidewalks along Glenn Avenue and drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the area.

The City of Auburn said in a release that “two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the work.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French soldiers to leave Timbuktu, last of three bases in Northern Mali

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert