Rob’s Ribs to close Sunday after six months in business

Auburn barbecue restaurant Rob’s Ribs will close Sunday after opening in April of this year in the building that previously housed Mike & Ed’s at 307 North College St.

Rob’s Ribs co-owner Mark Coxwell said there were several reasons the restaurant decided to close, including hardships from the economic climate and a health issue affecting the Coxwell family.

“We kind of knew when we started out that the odds were going to be stacked against us,” Coxwell said. “We didn’t quite realize how much they would be, and we weren’t anticipating our summer to be as affected by the economy, shortages, food prices and the COVID Delta variant.”

Rob’s Ribs last day of business will be Sunday, where the restaurant will serve brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We hope to see you this weekend to enjoy some of your favorite meals and drinks that you’ve come to love since we opened,” the restaurant said in a social media post. “We have had the opportunity to reach for a dream here at Rob’s Ribs this year and we appreciate all the support and enthusiasm we have had from the Auburn-Opelika community.”