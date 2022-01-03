Robert Lofton dies of ALS on New Year's Day, a month after stepping down as an Opelika councilman

As a veterinarian, he won several awards and was elected to positions on state and national boards. He also served as a deacon in his church and was active in the community with Little League, Boy Scouts and Kiwanis.

Lofton was married to Lela, an Opelika native, and together they adopted a son, Jesse.

“Family was very important to him,” Phillips said. “They (Lofton and Lela) without a doubt had a perfect marriage. They took care of each other. They were like one.”

After Lofton retired, he and his wife moved to Opelika to help take care of his mother-in-law, and he started teaching at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Phillips said that Lofton always wanted to make a difference in his community, and after he retired from his position at the university he decided to run for the Opelika City Council position.

He also became a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Opelika.

“It’s like he moved into town and he made it his own,” Phillips said. “He loved it and wanted to serve it. He was always involved.”