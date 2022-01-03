Robert Lofton dies of ALS on New Year's Day, a month after stepping down as an Opelika councilman

Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Family members and Opelika city officials say Lofton was dedicated to his family, his job and his relationship with God.
Sally Phillips, Lofton’s sister-in-law, said there are too many adjectives to describe him.
“He was extremely personable and he loved people,” Phillips said. “We often laughed and said if he could get a fence post to talk to him, in a few minutes he would know where the tree came from and where it grew.”
Lofton was born in Louisiana in 1946, and by the time he turned 16 he knew he wanted to be a veterinarian.
After graduating from the Auburn School of Veterinary Medicine, he practiced for a year in Roanoke, Va.
Later he moved to Lake Charles, La., where he built a small animal practice, University Animal Clinic, and worked there for 40 years.
“He was one of the smartest people I’ve ever known, but he didn’t flaunt that,” Phillips said. “He was a consummate professional in his job as a veterinarian. He loved the Lord and was a dedicated father and husband.”
As a veterinarian, he won several awards and was elected to positions on state and national boards. He also served as a deacon in his church and was active in the community with Little League, Boy Scouts and Kiwanis.
Lofton was married to Lela, an Opelika native, and together they adopted a son, Jesse.
“Family was very important to him,” Phillips said. “They (Lofton and Lela) without a doubt had a perfect marriage. They took care of each other. They were like one.”
After Lofton retired, he and his wife moved to Opelika to help take care of his mother-in-law, and he started teaching at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Phillips said that Lofton always wanted to make a difference in his community, and after he retired from his position at the university he decided to run for the Opelika City Council position.
He also became a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Opelika.
“It’s like he moved into town and he made it his own,” Phillips said. “He loved it and wanted to serve it. He was always involved.”
Lofton was elected to the city council in August of 2020, took office that November and served in the position for about a year. He was also the council representative on the Opelika planning commission.
Lofton resigned from his position on Dec. 1, 2021, citing his health. “I am no longer able to perform the duties that I feel responsible for and that the citizens of Opelika deserve,” he said in a press release. “I want to thank my fellow council members, Mayor Gary Fuller, all city employees and the administration for their hard work. It has been a joy to work with them all.”
Opelika council president Eddie Smith said Lofton was “a great addition to the city council" and that the governing body has missed him since his departure.
Smith said he first met Lofton about two years ago.
“In those two years, I came to really love and respect him. I valued his opinion,” Smith said. “I learned a lot about how to handle adversity from him not only from his illness, but before his illness.”
Smith said he and Lofton would often talk about their health.
“I’m a paraplegic myself, so we spent a lot of time talking about things and ways to handle different situations as he became less mobile and about things that would help him navigate life better,” Smith said.
The special election for the Ward 3 position will be held on Jan. 11, and Mayor Gary Fuller said the person elected will “have mighty big shoes to fill.”
“Lofton touched a lot of people, and he made a sizable footprint in the City of Opelika,” Fuller said.
He said he will miss Lofton’s “wisdom” and “love for Opelika.”
“He’s a wonderful person, smart, and he was always thoughtful and very focused on what his task and job was as a member of the city council,” Fuller said.
Fuller said he remembered the first time Lofton attended an Opelika Council meeting, about two years ago.
“He had been on the faculty at the vet school in Auburn and recently retired from that,” Fuller said, “and, you know, he wanted to pay his civic rent.”
Fuller said Lofton kept attending meetings and “learning about what we were doing,” before he was elected.
“He was one of the best prepared new council people that I think we’ve ever had,” Fuller said.
Lofton is survived by Lela, his wife of 49 years, and their son Jesse Robert Lofton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Opelika First Baptist Church, with visitation Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.