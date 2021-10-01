Roberts completes 2-year stint as EAMC's chief of staff, mostly during pandemic; Shannon next up

Every other Oct. 1, East Alabama Health elects one of its physicians to become the new chief of staff, which means it got a new one on Friday.
Dr. Mary Ann Shannon, an internist and hospitalist at East Alabama Medical Center, took over for Dr. Michael Roberts, hospitalist and Intensive Care Unit medical director.
When asked what she learned from Roberts the past two years, she said, according to a press release from the hospital, “That I do not want to be chief of staff during a pandemic.”
Indeed, Roberts, along with the hospital’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, became the area’s key source of information about COVID-19, voice of reason, and tip of the spear in the battle against the deadly virus.
Less than five months after assuming the role of chief of staff, Roberts was working with ICU manager Cheryl Wynn to prepare for the first COVID-19 cases to show up at the hospital.
A month later, in early April of 2020, Roberts was urging the community to practice social distancing.
“If we do a poor job of that—50 percent or less—then we’re in a situation where our hospital simply cannot handle the influx of ICU patients we will see or the number of ventilators we will need, and many people will die as a result. This includes even those without COVID-19 because we simply will not have the staff and equipment to keep up.”
During his tenure, Roberts stressed the importance of math and science, and also prayer. He and Maldonado allowed themselves to be photographed getting vaccinated in December of 2020, and when the vaccination became available to the public, they preached getting vaccinated, heightening the intensity of their pleas when the Delta variant caused COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilated patients to reach record levels at East Alabama Health.
“I’ve learned that COVID doesn’t care how old a person is, what political affiliation they have, or where they got their information,” Roberts said in September of this year. “COVID simply looks for its next victim and people who are unvaccinated are much easier targets than those who are vaccinated.”
On Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC and EAMC-Valley had dropped to 33, compared to a pandemic high of 93 less than a month earlier.
Shannon has also been a key spokesperson for the hospital during the pandemic. At the beginning of September, EAMC featured Shannon in a video urging everyone, but especially those with a body mass index higher than 25, to get vaccinated.
“My hope is everyone will do what he or she can do to keep safe from COVID and out of the hospital,” Shannon said in a press release from the hospital. “And remember, the virus is our common enemy—not each other.”
While Roberts was a 1993 graduate of Opelika High School, Shannon is a 1992 graduate of Auburn High School.
She joined the local medical community in 2006 as a physician practicing with Internal Medicine Associates, and in 2010 she became a full-time hospitalist, a physician who only sees patients in a hospital setting.
As the chief of staff, she will serve as a liaison between the medical staff and the hospital board; work with the hospital CEO and chief medical officer to develop policies, coordinate care and enforce the policies of the bylaws; head the medical executive committee; and serve on other committees of the medical staff.