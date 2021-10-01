Roberts completes 2-year stint as EAMC's chief of staff, mostly during pandemic; Shannon next up

Every other Oct. 1, East Alabama Health elects one of its physicians to become the new chief of staff, which means it got a new one on Friday.

Dr. Mary Ann Shannon, an internist and hospitalist at East Alabama Medical Center, took over for Dr. Michael Roberts, hospitalist and Intensive Care Unit medical director.

When asked what she learned from Roberts the past two years, she said, according to a press release from the hospital, “That I do not want to be chief of staff during a pandemic.”

Indeed, Roberts, along with the hospital’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, became the area’s key source of information about COVID-19, voice of reason, and tip of the spear in the battle against the deadly virus.

Less than five months after assuming the role of chief of staff, Roberts was working with ICU manager Cheryl Wynn to prepare for the first COVID-19 cases to show up at the hospital.

A month later, in early April of 2020, Roberts was urging the community to practice social distancing.