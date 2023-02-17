If you’ve passed the sign with a white dog on Moore’s Mill Road, you’ve seen Auburn’s newest chicken finger restaurant.

One of the three owners, Greg Kebe, was inspired by a puppy picture of his now three-year-old dog Rocco, and just like that the chicken joint had its very own mascot.

Rocco’s opened last Friday, Feb. 10, and Kebe said business has been going well.

“People are just loving it, and that’s all we wanted from the beginning, was just to make people happy.”

Rocco’s offers more than just chicken, and their menu includes burgers, wings and salads. They even have their own signature sauce: ROC sauce. There are two options for this sauce, regular and chipotle.

“‘The chipotle ROC sauce is a good smoky, spicy kicked-up version of your normal sauce, and it’s been popular as well,” said co-owner Blake Cleveland.

Cleveland said he felt like the neighborhood needed another restaurant since Louie’s Chicken Fingers closed its doors.

“It was kind of easy to step into (the restaurant) because it was already set up,” said Cleveland. “It’s one of the reasons why we’re doing this concept; because it was already set up as a chicken restaurant.”

Kebe added: “Over here in the Moore’s Mill area, there was, without question, just the need for casual family dining. I mean, we have some great options, but not as fast, fresh and as good as Rocco’s.”

Cleveland mentioned if this location does well, Rocco’s is considering expanding the business into other parts of the Auburn Opelika area.

“I’m just excited to get it off the ground and offer a good product to people in the area and hopefully see it grow and get better,” said Cleveland.

Rocco’s Chicken Joint is located at 2415 Moore’s Mill Rd. and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.