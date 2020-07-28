Rock Camp Pro share songs of summer

While the pandemic has prevented many summer activities, Auburn’s Spicer’s Music has tried to prove that music will always prevail.

The music shop recently hosted its annual Rock Camp Pro, part of a week-long music camp experience.

“We have a number of camps throughout every summer for kids ages 3 and up,” owner Tim Spicer said. “And this is our Rock Camp Pro, which is more experienced musicians - ages 12 to 18. We put them together in bands and they learn cover songs off the radio. We bring in a professional songwriter, and they write their own original songs.”

The Friday night performances are where they play what they’ve been working on for friends and family.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing concerns, the staff at Spicer’s were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to have camp this year.

“We kept going back to the drawing board, trying to figure out how we could still offer camp, but in a safe way,” Spicer said. “We just have so many positive interactions every year and seeing the kids grow and develop, we want all capabilities to be able to do camp in some sort of fashion. We’re excited to still be able to offer camp in the midst of everything going on.”