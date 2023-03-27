Around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika Fire Department responded to Niffer’s Place restaurant on 917 South Railroad Ave after the back side of the roof fell in.

Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said they’re speculating that the collapse is a result from all the rain that we’ve had over the last few days.

“There was probably some deterioration there anyway with some leaks and some bad wood in that area, and it just succumbed to all the rain,” Boyd said. “With these flat roofs, if you've had any kind of little stopped up area of drainage or anything like that, it doesn't take but just a little bit for the weight to kind of overwhelm the building, especially an older structure like that.”

Boyd said Niffer’s should be able to build back and repair the wall relatively soon. He also doesn’t think the damage will affect any neighboring buildings.

Fire department personnel are still on the scene to repair a gas line that was busted when the roof fell in. Boyd said they are trying to get the gas cut off and trying to blow all the gas out of the building.

Those who don’t need to be in the area are asked to avoid it, but Boyd said there is no real danger to the community at this time.